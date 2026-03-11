Editor's Review KPA stated that it would not accept applications from applicants aged 27 and above.

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) on Wednesday, March 11, announced 194 internship/apprenticeship vacancies across multiple departments.

In a notice to the public, KRA explained that the internship will run for 12 months and revealed March 27, 2026, as the deadline for applications.

"The objective of the KPA internship/ apprenticeship program is to provide young adults with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and exposure to the real workplace environment," KPA explained.

The Authority clarified that those eligible to apply must have graduated with a first degree (undergraduate), diploma, or certificate from a recognised institution between January 2023 and December 2025.

"An applicant must not have undertaken any internship program or been exposed to any work experience related to their area of study since graduation," the notice read in part.

A file image of KPA Managing Director, Captain William Ruto



Furthermore, KPA stated that it would not accept applications from non-Kenyan citizens or citizens aged 27 and above.

The interns will be posted across 22 divisions, including Container Terminal Operations, Container Terminal Engineering, ICT, Innovations and Business Process Re-engineering, and Civil Engineering.

Other departments include Port Electrical Engineering, Marine Engineering, Corporate Communications, Commercial, Insurance Services, Marketing and Human Resources.

The Authority warned applicants against canvassing, stating that it would lead to automatic disqualification.

KPA explained that all applications would be strictly online and emphasised that only successful candidates would be contacted.

How to Apply

1. Visit the KPA career portal link

2. Fill in the form with accurate details, including personal data and education backgroud.

3. Ensure that you complete the application process, including uploading documents.

4. Submit the application before the deadline

The Authority reiterated that it is anequal employer. Persons living with disabilities have been urged to apply.