Siaya Governor James Orengo, on Wednesday, March 11, declared that the time was ripe for Kenyans to reclaim their country from the Kenya Kwanza government, which he claimed was authoritarian.





Speaking during a parallel report on the implementation of the 10-point agenda by the Linda Mwananchi faction, Orengo stated that Kenyans should not wait any longer.





He claimed that the report presented by the Broad-based government was a fraud, and termed it a wake-up call for Kenyans to take back their country.





The Governor reiterated that the country's reclamation could not be through the Parliament or the Courts, which he stated were already usurped by the current regime.





"The hour has come, it is now and not 2027. This is the time to begin the process of bringing change to Kenya. I am prepared for this, and in my sleep, I am very comfortable in my mind that Kenyans must come out now, not tomorrow, not next week.

Governor James Orengo joins other Lindi Mwananchi politicians for the launch of their 10-Point Agenda Implementation Report on March 11.



"If it takes another six months, it will be more difficult, and I can tell you, when the people are united together, nothing can stop us from achieving our goalswhen we are together," Orengo stated.





The Siaya County Chief added that Kenyans should go to the streets to demand election reforms if they wanted free and fair elections in 2027.





He declared that he did not trust President William Ruto or the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to be transparent on the ballot.





"There is noway we can have free and fair elections until people come out en masse to determine what kind of election we will have. If you leave it to Kasongo, and from the way I see it from the constitution of IEBC, it will still be lamentations next year," he stated.





However, Orengo noted that his first priority was to rescue the ODM party from State capture.





"I appeal to you that in the first phase of the struggle, we must recapture ODM. After reclaiming it from the State Capture, the second stage is to begin organising because the ceasefire is over," he stated.





The Linda Mwananchi Faction termed the implementation report by the government as '10-Point Lies' and awarded a score of 1 out of 10.





The faction explained that the regression witnessed over the implementation periods would have amounted to a negative score.



