Editor's Review The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has signed a contract for the upgrade of the 23.5-kilometre Muthaiga-Kiambu-Ndumberi Road.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has signed a contract for the upgrade of the 23.5-kilometre Muthaiga-Kiambu-Ndumberi Road.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 17, KURA confirmed that the agreement was formalized in the presence of Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir.

"Today, the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Davis Chirchir, witnessed the signing of the EPC Contract for the dualling of the Muthaiga–Kiambu–Ndumberi Road Project at Transcom House," the statement read.

KURA added that the project will be implemented by Stecol Corporation and is expected to improve transport along the corridor.

"The 23.5 km project will be undertaken by Stecol Corporation and is expected to significantly enhance mobility, ease congestion, and support economic growth along the corridor," the statement added.

File image of Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and Stecol Corporation officials

Meanwhile, the Kenya Shipyards Limited has commenced the construction of its first-ever public ferry on Lake Victoria.

In an update on Tuesday, March 17, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo confirmed that the development is part of the government's efforts to invest in water transport infrastructure.

"As part of the government's ongoing strategy to harness the Blue Economy, Kenya Shipyards Limited has commenced construction of a 29-metre shallow-draft ferry at the Kisumu Shipyard. The vessel will be the first public ferry operated by Kenya Ports Authority on Lake Victoria," he said.

Omollo revealed that construction of the vessel is already at an advanced stage, with key structural work nearing completion.

He added that additional technical works are currently underway as the project moves closer to completion.

"The project is now at 50% completion, with most welding works finalised, structural joining and fitting completed and the passenger area ready. Ongoing works include electrical piping and painting of sub-structural components," he added.

According to Omollo, once operational, the ferry is expected to boost movement across Lake Victoria, benefiting residents in remote and island areas.

"The ferry will bridge a critical gap in public maritime transport, improving connectivity to island-rich areas such as Homa Bay County, including Mfangano Island, while linking the riparian counties of Busia, Siaya, Kisumu and Migori," he further said.

Beyond the ferry project, Omollo said the Kisumu Shipyard is also playing a role in local boat manufacturing, supporting both transport and fishing activities across the lake.

"In addition to large vessel fabrication, the shipyard also manufactures smaller fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) boats, commonly used for fishing, patrol and transport operations across Lake Victoria," he concluded.