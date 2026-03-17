Editor's Review "Let us discuss who has eaten land. We all know the stomach that does not get satisfied in Kenya."

Jubilee presidential flagbearer Fred Matiang'i clapped back at President William Ruto over his 'endeni gym' slur against the leaders of the United Opposition.





Speaking during the launch of Jubilee Party offices in Narok, Matiang'i told Ruto that he did not ask for or eat food prepared by First Lady Rachel Ruto for the President to start body shaming him.





He told the Head of State to mind his own health status, given his sudden, rapid weight loss.





"I do not understand why you are concerned about what or how much I eat because I don't ask for food from your wife or your people. All I eat is bananas from my home in Kisii and ugali.





"If that is what bothers you so much, how come I have never come to ask you why you have lost so much weight?" Matiang'i posed.





A file image of former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i with President William Ruto







The former Interior Cabinet Secretary was untamed as he stated that he was ready to talk about Ruto's 'unusual appetite'.







"Since you want us to talk about food, let us discuss who has eaten land in Narok. We all know the stomach that does not get satisfied in Kenya," he stated.





Matiang'i urged Ruto to respect the Office of the President and uphold the standards that come with it. He argued that the Commander in Chief had stooped so low in his recent verbal attacks.





He added that he had exercised a lot of restraint in not responding to Ruto only because he respected the Kenya Defence Forces and he was the CinC.





The Jubilee Candidate claimed that Ruto's latest outbursts were an indication that he had panicked about possibly losing in the 2027 General Election.





"I know the President because I worked with him for 10 years in the Cabinet. When he gets to the point of insulting others, it only means that he is cornered and completely desperate. Let him come down," he stated.





Nonetheless, he assured Ruto that should he succeed him in 2027, he would accord him respect as a former President.





"We are not bad people. Even when we replace you, we will not treat you the way you have treated others before; we will respect you and your office," he stated.





The verbal exchange between Ruto and the United Opposition leaders was ignited by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who trolled his former boss over his weight loss.





Gachagua pined that the UDA party leader had lost a lot of weight because the opposition was keeping him on his toes.