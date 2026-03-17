Editor's Review Onyango is currently serving as a CEC for Roads in the Homa Bay County Government.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga on Tuesday, March 17, announced the nomination of Danish Otieno Onyango as her new deputy.

In a press statement, Wanga stated that she nominated Onyango pursuant to the vacancy in the Office of the Deputy Governor and in compliance with the County Governments Act.

The position was declared vacant after Oyugi Magwanga tendered his resignation, citing irreconcilable differences with his boss.

"I hereby Nominate Mr Danish Otieno Onyango to serve as the Deputy Governor of Homa Bay County, subject to approval by the County Assembly," the statement read in part.

Onyango is currently serving in the Homa Bay County Government as the County Executive Committee Member in charge of Roads and Public Works.

A file image of newly nominated Homa Bay Deputy Governor, Danish Otieno Onyango



Wanga explained that she nominated him to take over as her deputy owing to his track record while heading the county roads docket.

"Through his result-based performance and leadership, we have expanded our road network and connectivity. Given his wide experience, I am confident he will handle the functions of the Office of the Deputy Governor," the statement continued.

Odhiambo hails from Kabondo Kasipul Constituency and has a background in Political Science and Public Administration (Bachelor's Degree) and a Master's in Development Studies.

He joined the public service in 2003 and even served as Undersecretary in the State Department of Infrastructure.

Wanga also nominated Elijah Obiny Dede to serve as the County Executive Committee Member in charge of Trade, Industry, Tourism, Marketing and Co-operative Development.

Other persons nominated as County Executive Committee Members include Isaac Victor Ongiri (Governance, Administration, Communication and Devolution) and Dr Joash Aloo, who was re-assigned to the Agriculture docket.

Wanga fell out with Magwanga, who accused her of locking him out of his office, therefore rendering him unable to perform his role.

The former Deputy Governor revealed that he would challenge the Homa Bay County Governor's re-election in the 2027 polls.



