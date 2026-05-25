Editor's Review Kenya Airways has confirmed that one of its flights from Uganda to Kenya was forced to return to Entebbe after experiencing a bird strike shortly after takeoff.

Kenya Airways has confirmed that one of its flights from Uganda to Kenya was forced to return to Entebbe after experiencing a bird strike shortly after takeoff.

In a statement, the airline said the incident involved flight KQ421, which had been scheduled to travel from Entebbe to Nairobi on Sunday morning, May 24.

"Kenya Airways (KQ) confirms that on 24 May 2026 at around 10:02Hrs EAT KQ421 on a scheduled flight from Entebbe to Nairobi experienced a bird strike after take off," the statement read.

The airline said the crew followed all required safety procedures before deciding to turn back to Entebbe International Airport.

"Upon following the safety procedures and informing our guests, onboard our crew elected to return to Entebbe International Airport, landing safely at 10:41hrs local time," the statement added.

According to the airline, the bird strike damaged some of the aircraft’s steering systems, prompting engineers to begin repair works immediately.

"The bird strike affected the aircraft's steering components, and our engineers and airport officials are working around the clock to return the aircraft to service as soon as possible," the statement continued.

File image of Kenya Airways planes

Kenya Airways also apologised to passengers affected by the disruption, while assuring them that safety remains its top priority.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to our guests and reassure them that their safety and that of our staff remains our number one priority. Our teams are in contact with affected guests and are working diligently to provide the necessary care and assistance for their comfort," the statement concluded.

This comes a week after Kenya Airways announced a similar incident that caused flight disruptions in the Abidjan-Dakar and Abidjan-Nairobi routes.

In a statement on Thursday night, May 14, the national carrier said the bird strike occurred when one of its aircraft was landing in Abidjan.

The airline noted that the incident forced it to ground the plane for technical inspections and maintenance.

"We wish to inform our customers that one of our aircraft operating into Abidjan experienced a bird strike incident upon landing earlier today.

"As a result, there will be disruptions to the Abidjan-Dakar-Abidjan-Nairobi service as the aircraft undergoes the necessary technical inspections and maintenance in line with safety and operational procedures," read the statement in part.

The airline said its technical teams are working to restore the aircraft to service as soon as possible.

Further, KQ said it had begun contacting affected passengers to provide assistance and alternative travel arrangements

"We are also proactively reaching out to affected customers to provide assistance and alternative travel arrangements where necessary as we work to manage the disruption and restore normal operations," the statement added.