Editor's Review President William Ruto has announced a temporary exemption on import duty for electric vehicles (EVs).

President William Ruto has announced a temporary exemption on import duty for electric vehicles (EVs).

Addressing the media on Friday, May 22, President Ruto said the first 100,000 electric vehicles imported into Kenya will not attract any import duty.

The Head of State noted that the incentive will apply to both public service and privately owned electric vehicles.

“I am making a declaration that the first 100,000 electric vehicles to be imported into Kenya, whether for the purpose of public service or personal use, will be duty free even as we continue to work with the private sector for investors in the electric vehicle manufacturing to establish production facilities in Kenya,” Ruto announced.

The President explained that the move is part of the government’s plan to ensure future generations are less exposed to global fuel instability.

File image of President William Ruto.

Ruto noted that the Ministry of Interior has already ordered 3,000 EVs for use by security and administration officials.

“We are accelerating investments in renewable energy, electric mobility, modern pubic transport and energy security so that future generations of Kenyans are less exposed to global fuel instability.

“We must embrace electric vehicles as a first step. The government has already ordered 3,000 electric vehicles through the Ministry of Interior for use by our security and administration officials,” Ruto said.

Meanwhile, President Ruto has directed the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to reduce diesel prices by KSh 10 per litre in the June-July cycle.

The President said the directive follows consultations with stakeholders in the transport sector.

Ruto mentioned that the reduction of Diesel prices by KSh 10 per litre will help stabilise pump prices and provide relief to consumers.

“I have directed that in the next pricing cycle we are going to further reduce the price of diesel by Ksh10 for the June-July cycle to stabilise pump prices and provide additional relief to consumers,” Ruto announced.