May 25, 2026 at 08:03 AM

Editor's Review The Kenyan High Commission in Canberra has broken its silence following the death of Sheila Chebii in Sydney, Australia.

The Kenyan High Commission in Canberra has broken its silence following the death of Sheila Chebii in Sydney, Australia.

In a statement on Monday, May 25, the High Commission said it was saddened by the passing away of Chebii.

The mission extended its condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of Chebii and the Kenyan community in Australia.

“The Kenya High Commission in Canberra is deeply saddened by the death of Ms. Sheila Chebii, a Kenyan national, in Sydney, Australia.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Kenya, the High Commission conveys its sincere condolences to the family, relatives, friends, and the Kenyan community in Australia during this difficult and painful time,” read the statement in part.

File image of Sheila Chebii (middle).

At the same time, the High Commission acknowledged concerns by Kenyan in Australia regarding the circumstances surrounding Chebii’s death.

The mission noted that it is engaging the Australian authorities to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

“In this regard, the Mission is actively engaged with the relevant Australian authorities with a view to obtaining factual information and updates concerning the matter in accordance with Australian laws and procedures,” the mission stated.

The High Commission urged members of the public to refrain from speculation or dissemination of unverified information as investigations and coronial processes continue in Australia.

Further, the mission reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the welfare and interests of Kenyan nationals living in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Island countries.

“The High Commission is committed to safeguarding the welfare and interests of Kenyan nationals in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Island Countries, and will continue to engage through the appropriate diplomatic and consular channels, within its mandate,” the statement added.

Chebii passed away under mysterious circumstances in Sidney on Sunday, May 17, barely a month after relocating.

The 26-year-old relocated to Australia on April 5, 2026, to pursue further studies and seek a better future.

Chebii’s mysterious death caused uproar online, with the Kenyans demanding answers on what led to her passing away.

This comes months after a 24-year-old Kenyan Chef Caleb Leriano was found dead at Morphett Vale in Adelaide, Australia.

According to Australian authorities, Leriano was found dead after his car crashed into an electricity pole.

However, the investigations later revealed that Leriano’s injuries were not consistent with a car crash.

Australian police officers later arrested 22-year-old Allan Kiplimo in connection with assaulting Lerioano before he passed away.