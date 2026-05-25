Editor's Review The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has shared guidance on how taxpayers can replace an old phone number linked to their iTax accounts.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has shared guidance on how taxpayers can replace an old phone number linked to their iTax accounts.

The clarification came after a user asked what they should do if the number originally used during registration is now being used by another person, while they have since acquired a new number.

"What does one do if another person is using the number that they used to register, and I have another number?" the user asked.

Responding to the query, KRA explained that users can update the number directly through the iTax portal during the login process.

"Kindly log in to your ITax portal, and once it prompts to verify the mobile number, where it is written Mobile number, delete the old number, and then enter your current number, then click on send verification to receive the OTP, then enter the code and log in," the agency said.

File image of KRA offices

Elsewhere, this comes two days after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) explained how motorists and interested parties can confirm whether an electronic logbook (eLogbook) is genuine.

In an update on Friday, May 22, the authority said users can easily verify the authenticity of the document through the QR code printed on the eLogbook.

"To verify the authenticity of an elogbook, interested parties may scan the QR code printed on the elogbook. The verification and validity information will be generated instantly," NTSA said.

NTSA noted that individuals seeking more detailed information about a vehicle can apply for an official motor vehicle records search as provided for under the law.

"To access the complete motor vehicle records, a copy of the records search must be requested as provided under Section 5 of the Traffic Act (Cap 403)," the authority added.

NTSA also outlined the services and transactions that automatically generate an eLogbook within its system.

These include motor vehicle registration, motor vehicle transfer of ownership, alternative transfer of ownership, and Asset Financing - In charge.

Others are Asset Financing - Discharge, re-registration of motor vehicle, de-registration of motor vehicle, change of particulars inspection, and duplicate logbook.