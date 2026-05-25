Editor's Review The National Police Service (NPS) has announced a series of changes within the Kenya Police Service following a security breach involving President William Ruto.

The National Police Service (NPS) has announced a series of changes within the Kenya Police Service following a security breach involving President William Ruto in Ganze, Kilifi County.

Ruto experienced the breach on Sunday, May 24, after a civilian charged at him while he was addressing members of the public.

Following the incident, the Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Eliud Lagat, made several leadership changes affecting the Presidential Escort Unit (PEU), the Recce Sub Unit, and Kenya Police Headquarters Vigilance.

According to the changes announced by the NPS, Noah Kirwa Maiyo was moved from the position of Commandant, Presidential Escort Unit, to the Kenya Police Headquarters Vigilance.

Juda Mathews Gwiyo, who had been serving as the Deputy Commandant of the Presidential Escort Unit, was directed to proceed on leave pending retirement.

The changes also saw William Sawe moved from the position of Commanding Officer of the Recce Sub Unit to become the new Commandant of the Presidential Escort Unit.

George Kirera was transferred from his role as Staffing Officer Personnel at the Presidential Escort Unit to serve as the Deputy Commandant of the unit.

In the Recce Sub Unit, Josphat Sirma was promoted from Deputy Commanding Officer to Commanding Officer of the elite police unit.

The NPS also transferred Rere Kipkoech from the position of Deputy SOB1 to the Kenya Police Headquarters Vigilance.

File image of President William Ruto in Kilifi County

Earlier Sunday, the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, described the incident as a grave matter of national concern and announced immediate changes to the President’s security arrangements.

"The National Police Service wishes to address a serious security breach that occurred today, 24 May 2026, during a thanksgiving event in Ganze, Kilifi County, where His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, was addressing members of the public," the statement read.

Addressing the response by security agencies, Kanja said the breach was unacceptable despite the swift action taken at the scene.

"Although security agencies responded swiftly and decisively to contain the situation and restore order, any breach involving the security of the President is unacceptable and a matter of the gravest national concern," the statement added.

The Inspector General further announced the formation of a special investigations team to establish how the incident occurred.

"As the Inspector General of the National Police Service, I have immediately constituted a special investigations team to conduct a swift, thorough, and uncompromising inquiry into how this breach occurred," the statement continued.

Kanja also confirmed that changes had been made to the officers responsible for the President’s protection detail.

"I have also ordered immediate changes to the security detail responsible for the President's protection in order to strengthen protocols and seal any existing vulnerabilities," the statement further read.

The police boss warned that any attempts to violate security procedures during public events involving national leaders would be dealt with firmly.

"The security of the Head of State is a matter of national security and will be treated with the utmost seriousness. We wish to make it clear that all persons attending public events, particularly those involving the President and other national leaders, must strictly adhere to established security procedures and protocols at all times. Any attempt to breach security will be met with the full force of the law," the statement concluded.