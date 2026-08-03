Editor's Review The Ministry of Health has signed a Ksh10.3 billion ($80 million) deal with the Beginnings Fund to improve maternal and newborn healthcare.

The Ministry of Health has signed a Ksh10.3 billion ($80 million) deal with the Beginnings Fund to improve maternal and newborn healthcare.

In a statement on Monday, August 3, the World Health Organization (WHO) Kenya said the funding will support efforts to reduce preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

According to WHO Kenya, the programme will focus on 21 priority counties, support 200 high-volume health facilities, and directly benefit an estimated six million women and newborns.

“Kenya just signed an $80M (Ksh10.3 billion) deal to save the lives of mothers and newborns.

“Over the next 5 years, the Ministry of Health and the Beginnings Fund will target: 21 priority counties, 200 high-volume health facilities and 6 million women and newborns,” read the statement.

File image of Ministry of Health and the Beginnings Fund officials.

WHO welcomed the Ksh10.3 billion deal and reaffirmed its commitment to support Kenya's health sector through technical assistance.

“We reaffirm our commitment, alongside other UN agencies, to stand with Kenya as technical partners in health system strengthening,” WHO Kenya added.

This comes days after Kenya and the United Kingdom (UK) renewed the Kenya–UK Health Alliance (KUKHA) for a further five years.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the renewal followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding that will guide collaboration in healthcare, research, innovation, trade and investment from 2026 to 2031.

The agreement was signed by Medical Services PS Ouma Oluga on behalf of the Kenyan government.

“The renewed agreement builds on five years of successful partnership that has strengthened health workforce development, specialist clinical services, cancer care, kidney disease management, research collaboration and academic exchange between Kenya and the United Kingdom,” the ministry stated.

The ministry added that the renewed framework will expand the Kenya and UK partnership to include digital health and artificial intelligence, local manufacturing of health products and technologies, health security, climate-resilient health systems, technology transfer and trade and investment.