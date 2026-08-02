Editor's Review The Shimoni Fish Port in Kwale County has been officially handed over to the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) following the completion of construction.

The Shimoni Fish Port in Kwale County has been officially handed over to the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) following the completion of construction.

In a statement on Saturday, August 1, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the facility is the country's first industrial maritime hub dedicated entirely to commercial fishing and fish processing.

"As the country's first industrial maritime hub dedicated exclusively to commercial fishing and fish processing, the facility is expected to transform the coastal fisheries sector and strengthen Kenya's position in regional and international seafood markets," the statement read.

File image of the Shimoni Fish Port

Omollo noted that the port has been equipped with modern infrastructure capable of supporting large-scale fish handling, processing, storage, and sustainable maritime operations.

"Designed to handle up to 50,000 metric tons of fish annually, the port features a modern commercial jetty and causeway, a fish processing and value-addition facility, industrial cold storage and ice-making systems, as well as supporting infrastructure for efficient and environmentally sustainable operations," the statement added.

File image of the Shimoni Fish Port

Omollo further said the project also included improvements to community infrastructure to ensure local fishermen and marine tourism operators continue accessing the waterfront while benefiting from the development.

According to the PS, the project is also expected to create employment and strengthen livelihoods across the fisheries sector.

"The project also upgraded the community jetty, ensuring continued access for artisanal fishers and marine tourism operators.

"The port is projected to create up to 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, opening new economic opportunities for coastal communities and supporting livelihoods across the fisheries value chain," the statement further read.

File image of the Shimoni Fish Port

Elsewhere, the construction of the new Mtwapa Bridge has reached another key milestone, with works continuing to transform one of the most important transport links along the Coast.

In a statement earlier Saturday, Omollo said the project, which is being implemented by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), will replace the existing congestion-prone crossing with a larger and more efficient bridge connecting the two counties.

"Implemented by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), the project will replace a longstanding bottleneck at Mtwapa Creek with a modern 345-metre, four-lane dual-carriageway bridge, enhancing connectivity between Mombasa and Kilifi counties along the region's tourism and trade corridor," he wrote.

Omollo noted that construction has progressed to the substructure stage, where engineers are undertaking foundation works and reinforcing the next bridge pier that will support the bridge's superstructure.

"Construction has now advanced to the substructure phase, with works focusing on foundation preparation and reinforcement for the next bridge pier, which will support the superstructure of the balanced-cantilever crossing," he added.

Omollo added that the bridge will feature a prestressed concrete design with a long main span and approach spans aimed at increasing road capacity.

"The prestressed concrete bridge will feature a 162-metre main span and two 91.5-metre approach spans, delivering greater capacity and improved traffic flow. The new bridge will carry the main traffic stream, while the existing two-lane bridge will be retained as a service route for local access into Mtwapa town," he further said.

Omollo further stated that the project has been designed to improve safety and accessibility for all road users by incorporating dedicated pedestrian and non-motorized transport facilities alongside protective safety features.

"The design also incorporates pedestrian walkways, non-motorized transport facilities and safety barriers to enhance mobility and protect more than 30,000 daily users," he concluded.