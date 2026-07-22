Editor's Review KRA has announced a scheduled 20-hour maintenance of its electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS) and Tax Invoice Management System (TIMS).

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a scheduled 20-hour maintenance of its electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS) and Tax Invoice Management System (TIMS).

In a notice on Wednesday, July 22, the authority said the maintenance will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, and conclude at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 23.

KRA said the planned maintenance will affect both the eTIMS and TIMS platforms, with all users of the two systems expected to experience service interruptions throughout the maintenance period.

The authority advised stakeholders to plan their tax-related activities in advance to avoid disruptions while the systems are offline.

"During this period, eTIMS & TIMS will be unavailable," KRA said in the notice.

File image of Kenyans at a KRA reception desk

This comes days after KRA announced the rollout of a new Advance Cargo Declaration (ACD) platform that will be used for all containerised cargo destined for Kenyan ports.

In a notice on Tuesday, July 4, the agency announced that the platform is now available and is set to go live on Monday, August 3.

"Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) informs all users of Kenya’s ports that an Advance Cargo Declaration (ACD) platform, a digital pre-arrival cargo system for all containerised cargo destined for Kenya ports, is now available.

"The implementation of this platform will be launched on Monday, 3rd August, 2026," the notice read.

KRA explained that exporters shipping containerised cargo to Kenya will be required to obtain an ACD reference code through the online platform before loading their cargo for shipment.

"Exporters shipping goods to Kenya will obtain an ACD reference code from acd.kra.go.ke at the point of loading containerised cargo destined for Kenya ports," the statement added.

According to KRA, the ACD reference code will only be generated after exporters upload the required shipping documents to the platform.

These include a Draft Bill of Lading, Commercial Invoice, Freight Invoice and Export Declaration.

Once generated, the reference code must be endorsed on the Bill of Lading before the shipment is allowed to proceed to a Kenyan port.

The authority has also encouraged all stakeholders to visit the ACD platform for detailed guidance on the declaration process.

Those requiring further assistance can seek support through the official ACD email addresses provided by KRA.