Editor's Review Comedian Francis Munyao, popularly known as MCA Tricky, has announced his departure from Mediamax Network Limited-owned Milele FM after six years at the station.

Comedian Francis Munyao, popularly known as MCA Tricky, has announced his departure from Mediamax Network Limited-owned Milele FM after six years at the station.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 22, the comedian acknowledged that the move was difficult, describing radio as more than just a job and expressing gratitude for the experiences he had during his stint at the station.

"This wasn't an easy decision. Radio has never been just a job to me - it has been a calling. Every show, every fun moment, every conversation, every early morning and evening link was remarkable, and every listener who tuned in became part of my journey. For that, I will always be grateful," he wrote.

MCA Tricky also expressed his appreciation to the management of Mediamax Network Limited and the colleagues he worked with during his six years at Milele FM.

"I want to sincerely thank the management of Mediamax Network Ltd for giving me the opportunity to serve millions of Kenyans through Milele FM. I also extend my heartfelt appreciation to every producer, technician, co-presenter, and colleague I had the privilege of working alongside. Together, we created memories that I will carry with me forever," he added.

The comedian explained that his departure followed the failure to reach an agreement over his request for a short unpaid study leave as he continues with his academic goals.

"My departure comes after we were unable to reach a mutual agreement regarding my request for a short unpaid study leave as I continue pursuing my academic goals. While our paths have now diverged, I leave with appreciation for the experiences, lessons, and friendships built over the past six years," he further said.

File image of MCA Tricky

MCA Tricky also thanked Milele FM listeners for their support and for allowing him to become part of their daily lives throughout his time at the station.

"To the incredible Milele FM listeners - you welcomed me into your homes, your cars, your workplaces, and your lives. You laughed with me, encouraged me, corrected me, and stood by me throughout this journey. Your love has been the greatest reward, and I can never thank you enough," he noted.

As he begins a new chapter after leaving the station, MCA Tricky said he remains focused on entertainment, inspiration, creativity and serving his audience in new ways.

"As one chapter ends, another begins. I am excited about what lies ahead. I remain committed to entertaining, inspiring, creating, and serving you in even greater ways. This goodbye is not the end of my story - it is the beginning of a new chapter," he concluded.

This comes a month after Waweru Nyambura announced his departure from Inooro TV.

In a statement on Sunday, June 21, Nyambura reflected on his 10 years, 6 months, and 28 days at the media house, where he built his career and became a familiar face to viewers.

"After 10 years, 6 months, and 28 days at East Africa’s leading media outlet by market share, The Royal Media Services, my tour of duty has come to an end.

"I celebrate having risen from a trainee reporter to a news producer and leading the most expensive airtime on Kenyan airwaves," he wrote.

Nyambura credited Royal Media Services for providing opportunities that helped shape both his personal and professional life.

He noted that his work enabled him to travel widely, meet influential people, and earn recognition through numerous awards.

"Royal Media Services gave me an opportunity of a lifetime. I have been to places I never dreamt of, met people I couldn’t imagine, and while at it, won multiple national and continental awards.

"Royal Media Services shaped me, moulded me and paid me for not working, but doing what I loved the most," he added.