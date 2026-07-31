Editor's Review Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was on Thursday, July 30, installed as the leader of the Nairobi Chapter of the Luo Council of Elders.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was on Thursday, July 30, installed as the leader of the Nairobi Chapter of the Luo Council of Elders.

In a statement, the lawmaker said the Luo Council of Elders and representative leaders of the Luo community from all 85 wards of Nairobi County convened to officially grant him the freedom to engage with other communities in the city as he seeks support for his bid to become Nairobi's next governor.

"The Luo Council of Elders, together with Representative Leaders of the Luo Community drawn from all the 85 Wards of Nairobi County today gathered to set me free to develop friendship and seek the support of all the other communities in this City towards my bid for the Nairobi Gubernatorial race," he wrote.

Babu revealed that the ceremony included his coronation as a Luo elder before he was formally installed as the leader of the Nairobi Chapter of the Luo Council of Elders.

"During the Ceremony, the Council of Elders coronated me as a Luo Elder and thereafter installed me as the Leader of the Nairobi Chapter of the Council," he added.

File image of the coronation ceremony

Following the installation, Owino pledged to use the responsibility entrusted to him to foster unity, strengthen national cohesion and contribute to improved governance and service delivery for Nairobi residents.

"I promise to do all it takes to make use of this cardinal trust to restore the central role of the Luo People in promoting Harmony, National Cohesion and Integration of our city towards Meaningful Development and Service Delivery for the people of Nairobi," he further said.

File image of the coronation ceremony

Elsewhere, this comes days after Babu announced plans to launch a new political party, saying he will take up the position of party leader.

In an interview released on Thursday, July 23, he also revealed a proposed leadership structure for the new party, with key positions set to be distributed across different regions of the country.

"A new party is coming, and I will be the party leader. The Secretary-General position will go to Western Kenya, while the chairperson will come from either the Central or Coast region," he said.

Prior to that, Babu had been ranked as the best-performing MP in Kenya, following a survey by Infotrak Research.

In the poll released on Wednesday, July 1, Babu had an approval score of 80%, followed by Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, who scored 78%.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Taveta MP John Bwire tied in third place, each recording an approval rating of 76%.

In fourth place, Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek, Keiyo South MP Gideon Kipkoech, Belgut MP Nelson Koech, and Kaguchia Gichohi of Mukurweini tied with 73%.

Aldai MP Marianne Kitany, Mumias East MP Peter Salasya, Samburu East MP Jackson Lekumontare, and Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako were placed fifth with 72% each.

Meanwhile, Mbooni MP Erastus Nzioka, Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi and Awendo MP John Walter Owino were ranked sixth with approval ratings of 71% each.

On the other hand, Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murang’o was ranked the best-performing senator with an approval rating of 69 percent.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu came in second with 68%, while Senator Joel Nyutu of Murang'a was ranked third with 65%.

Senator Cherargei of Nandi and Aaron Cheruiyot of Kericho were ranked in fourth and fifth place with 64% and 63%, respectively.