Editor's Review Hanifa announced that she had resigned as a host at Radio Generation Kenya.

On Wednesday, August 8, Gen Z Activist Hanifa Adan announced her exit from Radio Generation after a four-month stint.

Hanifa confirmed that the interview with Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa was her last engagement with the radio station.

She intimated that she had already tendered her resignation beforehand, and the interview confirmed that her path is in activism, not the newsroom.

"It was probably the interview that best captured what those few months had taught me when I joined the station; I was far more of an activist than a journalist," Hanifa stated.

The former radio host admitted that she had a difficult time restraining herself when interviewing politicians, especially those whom she had reservations about.

A file photo of Hanifa Adan.



"I had no patience for politicians, especially those I felt had contributed to where this country is today. I even refused to interview some of them. I was convinced that giving them a platform was the wrong thing to do," she said in a statement.

Nonetheless, she expressed gratitude to the Radio Generation family for the experience and patience.

"It's truly the home of hard truths. Quality content and amazing hosts. Lived it, loved it," the Gen Z activist reiterated.

Hanifa disclosed that she received several complaints that she was being biased, especially against politicians allied to the ruling party, UDA.

She intimated that she had initially declined to interview ODM's Kasmuel McOure over fears that their conversation would spiral out of control. However, it turned out to be the complete opposite.

"I had refused to interview Kasmuel too, but eventually I realised I couldn't keep carrying my activist instincts into a newsroom. We did the interview, challenged each other, and it remained respectful," the ex- radio host recounted.

She admitted that the shift from activism to the press was one of the hardest adjustments she had to make. In addition, the activist stated that she was exhausted by the publicity drawn to her life since she first broke headlines in 2024.

"If I could choose, I would never choose that part of this life again. But I also know that nothing is going to change about me. I will always care. I will always fight. That part has never been negotiable," Hanifa wrote.

Hanifa joined Radio Generation Kenya on April 4, 2026. She hosted the Generation Report, a show that ran between 7 - 10 p.m every Monday.