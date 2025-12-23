Editor's Review The demonstration caused a minor traffic disruption as protesters spilled onto the road.

Protests broke out in the South B area of Nairobi on Tuesday, December 23, as residents of Mariguini slum took to the streets to demonstrate against planned evictions to make way for an affordable housing project.

In videos seen by Nairobi Leo, a large crowd of residents marched through the area carrying twigs, singing, ululating, and chanting slogans in opposition to the government's eviction plans.

The demonstration caused a minor traffic disruption as protesters spilled onto the road, blocking the way for incoming vehicles. Some demonstrators were seen lying flat on the tarmac, rolling around in a show of defiance against the planned displacement.

Despite the intensity of emotions, the protests have remained peaceful, with no reports of violence, chaos, or major disruptions as of the time of publication.

The planned evictions at Mariguini have previously drawn criticism from political leaders. On December 14, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka condemned the displacement plans while attending a church service, pledging to take action to halt the process.

"This so called affordable housing coming with so much pain. We will look at what is possible to stop the evictions, even legal action," Kalonzo stated at the time.

The former Vice President warned that his party would document everything to ensure affected residents could seek compensation if the evictions proceeded.

"We will put everything on record, so that when they come and make people homeless, we will have something on record to use and ask for compensation," he said.

Kalonzo further invoked constitutional protections, noting that Article 43 of the Constitution guarantees fundamental rights, including the right to shelter. "We need to protect that," he emphasized.

File image of President William Ruto operating an excavator.

The Mariguini eviction plans come amid growing concerns over the government's approach to implementing affordable housing projects, with similar situations unfolding in other informal settlements across Nairobi.

In a related incident, residents of the SEPU area in Mukuru Kwa Njenga were evicted, despite a court order preventing such action.

The Environment and Land Court had issued a conservatory order halting any evictions, demolitions, or interference with residents on the disputed land while the case was being heard.

However, security officers reportedly entered the area in the early morning hours today, forcing residents from their homes and triggering widespread panic.

Families scrambled to salvage their belongings as uncertainty gripped the settlement, leaving many without shelter.

Omayio Arang'a, a representative of the affected Mukuru residents, condemned the operation as inhumane and unlawful, accusing the government of deliberately ignoring court directives.