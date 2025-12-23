Editor's Review In an update on social media platform X, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed confirmed hosting President William Ruto.

President William Ruto on Tuesday, December 23, traveled to Ethiopia for a one-day working visit.

In an update, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed confirmed hosting Ruto and described the visit as a reflection of the relationship between the two countries.

"Today, I welcomed President William Ruto of Kenya for a one-day working visit, reflecting the deep, historic, and brotherly relations between our two nations," he said.

Abiy further stated that discussions during the meeting centered on enhancing bilateral cooperation and addressing key regional issues, particularly peace and security in the Horn of Africa.

"During our meeting, we focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional peace and security in the Horn of Africa, reaffirming our shared commitment to stability, dialogue, and African-led solutions," he added.

File image of President William Ruto's meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Ruto last visited Ethiopia on Sunday, September 7, to attend the second Africa Climate Summit which briught together African heads of state to deliberated on the continent's climate wellness.

A dispatch from State House Nairobi indicated that during the Addis Ababa summit, Ruto would launch a report dubbed "From Nairobi to Addis Ababa: Africa’s Journey of Climate Action and Partnership."

"The report reviews progress since the first Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, assesses current realities, and maps future pathways," it read.

Ruto also graced the signing ceremony of the Cooperation Framework for the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative (AGII), which brought together African governments, financiers, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, and private sector actors in a multi-sectoral approach to combating climate change.

Outside the climate summit, the president was also slated to grace and contribute to a high-level business forum that interrogated Africa's debt status and partnerships with the Caribbean Community.

"Beyond the summit, he will address the Africa-CARICOM (Caribbean Community) Summit on reparatory justice, debt sustainability, and transcontinental cooperation, alongside bilateral meetings to strengthen ties, expand trade, and advance joint action on global challenges," the State House dispatch read.

Elsewhere, Ruto presided over the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The construction of the massive hydroelectric power plant was completed this year on the Blue Nile River after it began in 2011.

The $5 billion project is regarded as Africa’s largest hydroelectric power plant, with Kenya eyeing to benefit from it.

"For Kenya, the Ethiopia-Kenya power interconnector already delivers clean, affordable electricity that strengthens energy security, stabilises supply during droughts, and supports industrial growth.

"Together with the Kenya-Tanzania interconnector, these regional links enhance power trade, improve grid stability, and advance East Africa’s integration through shared renewable energy," the State House said.