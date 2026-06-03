Editor's Review Wandayi explained that the decision was made following consultations within the Government and engagement with key sector stakeholders.

On Wednesday, June 3, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi confirmed that the government had shelved plans to introduce a new tariff, which would increase the cost of power.

CS Wandayi confirmed that the retail electricity review application submitted by Kenya Power on March 31, 2026, had been withdrawn.

He explained that the decision was made following consultations within the Government and engagement with key sector stakeholders.

"Following the withdrawal of the application, the current retail electricity tariffs shall remain in force and unchanged, unless otherwise lawfully reviewed in accordance with the Energy Act and applicable regulatory procedures.

"This decision reflects the need to buttress a sustainable energy sector while protecting households, businesses, and industries from cost escalation. It aims to support economic growth, safeguard livelihoods and create jobs," the statement read in part.

A file photo of a power token machine.



The Ministry of Energy clarified that any review of electricity tariffs should be subject to a clear legal and regulatory process, including a submission of an application to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) before any tariff adjustment can be considered or approved.

Other processes include technical evaluation, stakeholder consultations and public participation.

"The law further requires that electricity tariff setting be guided by the principles of transparency, fairness, cost recovery, consumer protection, and the long-term reliability and sustainability of power supply," Wandayi added.

The CS maintained that the supply of electricity services would continue to run as normal and uninterrupted despite the withdrawal of the application.

He added that the Ministry would continue to issue Kenyans with regular and timely updates on any policy and regulatory developments in the energy sector.

Meanwhile, EPRA informed Kenyans that they could lower their electricity bills by controlling their usage. This includes switching off lights and appliances when not in use.