Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o is mourning the untimely death of Dr. George Rae, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH).

In a statement released on Saturday, December 27, the governor expressed profound sorrow over the loss of the healthcare administrator, describing him as an exceptional servant of the people.

"It is with profound sorrow, deep grief, and a heavy sense of loss that I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, and the entire healthcare fraternity following the untimely passing of Dr. George Rae, former Chief Executive Officer of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH)," Governor Nyong'o stated.

The governor praised Dr. Rae as an accomplished clinician, visionary administrator, and gentle yet firm leader whose dedication to public healthcare transformed institutions and impacted countless lives.

"Dr. Rae was an exceptional servant of the people; an accomplished clinician, a visionary administrator, and a gentle yet firm leader whose commitment to public healthcare transformed institutions and touched countless lives," he said.

Even after stepping down from the hospital's leadership in February 2024, Dr. Rae remained committed to serving the health sector. As a healthcare advisor within the Kisumu County Department of Medical Services, he continued contributing his expertise toward strengthening partnerships, mobilizing resources, and advancing reforms aimed at benefiting future generations.

Governor Nyong'o highlighted Dr. Rae's leadership qualities, noting his belief in teamwork, attentive listening, generous mentorship, and his approach to challenges as both a learner and a leader.

"Above all, Dr. Rae will be remembered for his humane leadership. He believed in teamwork, listened attentively, mentored generously, and approached every challenge as a learner as much as a leader," the governor said.

"On behalf of the County Government of Kisumu and on my own behalf, I extend our deepest sympathies to his family at this difficult time. We mourn with you, and we share in your pain. We also mourn as a county and as a nation, having lost a dedicated son whose life's work strengthened our health systems and restored hope to many," he stated.

Dr. Rae's death adds to a year marked by personal losses for several public figures in Kenya.

