In a statement on Friday, December 26, the African Union Commission said its chairperson had taken note of the development with deep concern and rejected any recognition of Somaliland, reiterating the AU’s commitment to Somalia’s unity and sovereignty.

"The Chairperson of the African Union Commission rejects any recognition of Somaliland and reaffirms the African Union's unwavering commitment to the unity and sovereignty of Somalia. The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has taken note, with deep concern, of recent developments relating to Somaliland," the statement read.

The commission further emphasized that its position is rooted in the Constitutive Act of the African Union and the long-standing principle of respecting borders inherited at independence.

"In this regard, the Chairperson of the Commission unequivocally reaffirms the longstanding and consistent position of the African Union, grounded in the principles enshrined in the Constitutive Act of the African Union, in particular the respect for the intangibility of borders inherited at independence, as affirmed by the 1964 decision of the Organization of African Unity," the statement added.

The AU warned that recognizing Somaliland as a separate state undermines Somalia’s territorial integrity and could have far-reaching consequences for peace and stability across the continent.

"The Chairperson of the Commission firmly rejects any initiative or action aimed at recognizing Somaliland as an independent entity, recalling that Somaliland remains an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

"Any attempt to undermine the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia runs counter to the fundamental principles of the African Union and risks setting a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace and stability across the continent," the statement concluded.

In contrast, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdallah welcomed Israel’s decision, describing it as a landmark moment in its quest for international recognition and validation of its claim to statehood.

"The Republic of Somaliland warmly welcomes and deeply appreciates the historic and principled decision by the State of Israel to officially recognize its sovereignty and independence. This recognition represents a milestone in Somaliland's longstanding pursuit of international legitimacy, reaffirming its historical, legal, and moral entitlement to statehood," he said.

Abdallah said the recognition reflected shared values and highlighted Somaliland’s record of stability and democratic governance in a volatile region.

"It further reflects the mutual respect and shared interests that have long underpinned the relationship between our peoples, and underscores Somaliland's established record as a stable, democratic, and responsible partner in the Horn of Africa," he added.

Abdallah also announced Somaliland’s intention to join the Abraham Accords, framing the move as part of a broader commitment to regional and global peace.

"In response to this recognition and guided by a vision of advancing regional and global peace, the Republic of Somaliland hereby expresses its firm intention to accede to the Abraham Accords. Through its endorsement of this framework for cooperation and dialogue, Somaliland reaffirms its commitment to building constructive partnerships, promoting mutual prosperity, and contributing meaningfully to peace and stability across the Middle East and Africa," he further said.

Abdallah confirmed that the recognition would lead to the establishment of full diplomatic relations with Israel.

"Through this declaration, the Republic of Somaliland further affirms that this recognition gives rise to the establishment of full diplomatic relations between the Republic of Somaliland and the State of Israel. The two governments will proceed to deepen cooperation across a broad range of sectors, guided by the principles of mutual respect, friendship, and shared values," he concluded.

While announcing the declaration, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the decision was formalized through a joint declaration signed with Somaliland’s leadership.

"I announced today the official recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state. Together with Foreign Minister Sa'ar and the President of the Republic of Somaliland, we signed a joint and mutual declaration. This declaration is in the spirit of the Abraham Accords, signed at the initiative of President Trump," he said.

Netanyahu praised Somaliland’s president and extended an invitation for an official visit to Israel.

"I congratulated the President of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdallah, and praised his leadership and commitment to promoting stability and peace. I invited the President to pay an official visit to Israel," he added.

Netanyahu also acknowledged security officials for their role and expressed goodwill toward the people of Somaliland.

"The President thanked me for this historic declaration and expressed appreciation for my achievements in fighting terrorism and advancing regional peace. I thank Foreign Minister Sa’ar, the Head of Mossad David Barnea and the Mossad, for their contribution to today’s development, and I wish the people of Somaliland success, prosperity, and freedom," he further said.

Israel said it plans to quickly deepen cooperation with Somaliland across several strategic sectors.

"The State of Israel plans to immediately expand its relations with the Republic of Somaliland through extensive cooperation in the fields of agriculture, health, technology, and economy," he concluded.