Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued a fresh update on the construction of the Talanta Stadium.

In a statement on Saturday, December 27, Omollo said the stadium’s development reflects a policy choice by the government to elevate sports as a driver of opportunity, national pride and economic growth.

"Talent development, particularly among the youth, is central to the realization of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). To unlock this potential, the Government is deliberately investing in world-class sports infrastructure," he said.

Omollo then addressed the current status of the stadium, noting that construction remains on track and confirming the official renaming of the facility in honour of the late ODM leader Raila Odinga.

"The ongoing construction of the 60,000-seater Talanta Stadium, recently renamed Raila Odinga International Stadium in honour of the life and legacy of the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, is progressing steadily and on schedule," he added.

File image of the Talanta Stadium

Omollo went on to provide details on the physical works already completed and those nearing completion, highlighting progress on both the external and internal components of the stadium.

"External works have advanced with the installation of the stadium emblem, interior canopy works are nearing completion and the playing surface is currently being precisely levelled to international standards," he explained.

File image of the Talanta Stadium

Omollo further drew attention to the stadium’s roof system, describing it as a rare and advanced engineering feature that places the facility among a select group of elite stadiums worldwide.

"A defining feature of the facility is its state-of-the-art, fully computerized hydraulic tension cable roof-lifting system, an elite engineering innovation found in only four other stadiums worldwide, underscoring the project's global stature," he further said.

File image of one of the facilities at the Talanta Stadium

Omollo further outlined the internal facilities that will be housed within the stadium, stressing that the design meets modern requirements for players, officials, broadcasters and match officials.

"The stadium will also house seven modern changing rooms, VIP lounges, fully equipped media centres and VAR booths integrated with goal-line technology," the statement concluded.

File image of construction works at the Talanta Stadium

Earlier November, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya issued a status report on the construction of the Talanta City Stadium.

He noted that various government agencies are advancing transport links, utilities, and other infrastructure to support seamless access to the facility.

"In line with the Whole-of-Government Approach, complementary works, including rail connectivity, road upgrades, utilities, and other supporting infrastructure, are progressing steadily to ensure seamless access and enhance the stadium’s wider ecosystem," he said.

Mvurya further stated that once completed, the stadium is intended to serve as a landmark development that will elevate Kenya’s ability to compete on the global sports stage and attract world-class events.

"The iconic monumental project is a cornerstone in positioning Kenya as a continental and global sporting powerhouse, elevating our capacity to host world-class events while showcasing Kenya’s excellence, ambition, and growing reputation in modern sports infrastructure development," he added.