Nairobi County Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service, Geoffrey Mosiria, has announced a Ksh 50,000 cash reward as part of a new crackdown on the theft of newly installed litter bins across Nairobi County.

In a statement on Sunday, December 28, Mosiria said the cash reward will be given to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of individuals stealing newly installed litter bins and the scrap metal dealers buying them.

“I am hereby offering a cash reward of Ksh50,000 to anyone who will provide credible information leading to the identification and arrest of any scrap metal dealer buying these stolen litter bins, as well as the individuals stealing them.

“Once the culprit is arrested, the informant will receive the reward,” Mosiria stated.

The Nairobi County Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service pointed out that most of the litter bins recently installed in several estates had been stolen and sold as scrap.

Mosiria expressed disappointment over the theft of the litter bins, terming it as shameful and unacceptable.

“Residents requested for these litter bins, and as a county government, we provided them to promote cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

“It is therefore unacceptable and shameful that the same facilities are now being stolen by people who are well known to us, while others choose to remain silent and protect thieves who are stealing public property,” he stated.

Mosiria further warned individuals behind the theft of the bins that they will face the full force of the law.

“This is a final warning to all thieves and scrap metal dealers involved in this criminal activity. Your days are numbered. We will pursue you, arrest you, and ensure you face the full force of the law,” Mosiria added.

This comes weeks after Mosiria threatened to revoke the licenses of private waste management companies found to be illegally dumping garbage at a site along Likoni Road that was previously shut down.

In a statement on December 8, Mosiria disclosed that he received a complaint from a business located near the illegal dumping site, prompting him to conduct a personal inspection that confirmed the resumption of unlawful waste disposal activities.

The Chief Officer announced he would escalate the matter to the Environment team for urgent intervention to ensure the site is permanently closed.

Mosiria also warned that private waste service providers operating illegally at the site would face severe consequences, including the cancellation of their business licenses.

"I will also follow up on the cancellation of licenses for the private waste service providers involved, who are illegally dumping garbage at this site. We cannot allow anyone to disturb Nairobi residents in the name of earning a living," he declared.