The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has intensified its crackdown on corruption within the police, arresting three officers following an operation along the Kisumu–Kisii Highway.

In a statement on Saturday, December 27, EACC said the operation was informed by repeated complaints from members of the public.

"The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has today arrested three traffic police officers attached to Sondu Police Station for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribes from motorists along the busy Kisumu-Kisii Highway at Sondu," the statement read.

EACC identified the officers involved in the alleged bribery scheme as senior and junior personnel stationed at Sondu Police Station.

The officers arrested are Inspector of Police (IP) Rachel Wangetha, Corporal Wilberforce Koffi, and Corporal Shadrack Nerima.

"The arrests followed a targeted surveillance operation conducted by EACC investigators after the Commission received multiple complaints from motorists and members of the public regarding persistent extortion by traffic officers operating along the highway," the statement added.

File image of money recovered from the officers

During the operation, investigators reportedly caught the officers in the act, allegedly demanding money from motorists without carrying out legitimate traffic enforcement duties.

"During the operation, the suspects were found actively soliciting and demanding bribes from road users, often without conducting any vehicle inspections or enforcing traffic regulations. Upon arrest, the officers were found in possession of cash in various denominations, suspected to be proceeds of corruption," the statement further read.

Following their arrest, the officers were handled through the appropriate procedural channels before being placed in custody as investigations continue.

"The suspects were initially processed at the EACC Central Nyanza Regional Office in Kisumu before being escorted to Kisumu Railways and Ports Police Station, where they were booked pending further investigations.

"The operation forms part of the Commission’s ongoing nationwide crackdown on bribery and corruption on major roads, particularly during the festive season. EACC continues to scale up intelligence gathering and surveillance targeting essential public services and sectors that are prone to corruption, with a view to promoting integrity and accountability in public service," the statement concluded.

This comes days after two police officers were arrested for allegedly demanding bribes from motorists along the Likoni-Lungalunga road in a festive season anti-corruption operation.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 24, EACC said the traffic police officers attached to the Diani Traffic Base were apprehended following an investigation mounted after receiving numerous complaints from motorists and members of the public regarding rampant extortion.

During the operation, the officers were found soliciting and demanding bribes from motorists, often without conducting any vehicle checks or enforcing traffic regulations.

Those apprehended were identified as Police Constable Agnes Longoet and Police Constable Alphanus Anayo.

The suspects were arrested and taken to the EACC Lower Coast Regional Office in Mombasa for statement recording and further processing.