Editor's Review Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has disclosed that 66,000 appeals from learners seeking a review of their Grade 10 senior school placements have been rejected.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has disclosed that 66,000 appeals from learners seeking a review of their Grade 10 senior school placements have been rejected.

Speaking on Saturday, December 27, PS Bitok said the ministry has processed 183,000 appeals from learners seeking revisions to their senior school placements.

The Basic Education PS noted that 116,000 transfer reviews were approved, while 66,000 appeals were declined.

“Out of the 183,000 that have been processed, 116,000 of them have been approved, and 66,000 of them have been declined. That is the position we have now,” said PS Bitok.

He pointed out that most of the rejected appeals are due to learners applying to just 20 top-tier schools.

File image of PS Julius Bitok.

“The main reason why we are declining most of the requests is because of capacity. I have said more than 50,000 students are interested in 20 schools, which is impossible to deal with. These schools have a capacity of 500 students each,” PS Bitok explained.

Bitok further said the ministry will open a second revision exercise to allow learners whose appeals were rejected to apply again.

“We have noted that a number of public C1 schools in remote areas are not attracting many students. As a ministry, we are working to ensure all our C1 schools receive students across the country. We are thinking of opening up a second revision between January 6, 2026 and January 9 2026,” PS Bitok added.

The Ministry of Education announced a seven-day window for reviewing placements of Grade 10 learners on December 23.

In a statement, PS Bitok urged candidates with concerns to contact their Grade 9 schools or the Ministry of Education Sub-County and County offices.

“To address such concerns, the Ministry will open a seven-day review of senior school choices on Tuesday, December 23rd. Candidates are advised to contact their Grade 9 schools or the Ministry of Education Sub-County and County offices to take advantage of this window through their respective heads of institutions.

“The review will be guided by an automated system that will match preferences to learners’ performance and the availability of slots in schools. During the review period, incorrect gender entries will also be addressed,” he stated.

The Basic Education PS explained that the earlier placement was conducted using an automated system designed to promote merit, equity, and fairness by considering learners.

Bitok said the Ministry of Education was aware that some parents and candidates are dissatisfied with the placements.

He attributed the concerns to intense competition and limited admission slots in popular schools, miscommunication between parents, learners and school heads during the selection process.