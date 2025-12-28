Editor's Review ODM party leader Oburu Oginga has vowed to remain unshaken at the helm of the party.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga has vowed to remain unshaken at the helm of the party.

Speaking on Saturday, December 27, in Suna East, Migori County, Oburu said anyone thinking he will pass away soon is mistaken.

The Siaya Senator drew a comparison with United States President Donald Trump, noting they are age mates.

“I am not going to be shaken; I will sit squarely in that seat of the ODM party leader. Anybody who thinks that Oburu Oginga is about to die soon is seriously mistaken.

“I am the same age as Donald Trump of America. Trump is 82 years old, like me,” said Oburu.

File image of Oburu Oginga and President William Ruto in Migori County.

The ODM leader went on to say that the party will remain in the broad-based government, emphasizing that it will not return to the opposition.

“This broad-based arrangement in which Raila left us is the best arrangement he would have done, and this is the arrangement for our people to stay in squarely.

“We are going to move forward and make sure when it comes to 2027, our people are in the government. Our people will not go back to the opposition,” Oburu added.

The Siaya Senator’s remarks come weeks after speculation emerged online about his physical wellness.

The 82-year-old in November flew out of the country for what his family explained was a short break and a period of rejuvenation after the demanding activities during the funeral of his late brother, Raila Odinga, and the ODM@20 celebrations in Mombasa.

The ODM leader, however, returned to the country following the death of her sister Beryl Achieng Odinga.

Oburu assumed the role of the ODM party leader following the death of Raila Odinga on October 15.

He was named the acting party leader before the ODM National Governing Council (NGC) confirmed him on November 13 following a meeting held in Mombasa.

“The National Governing Council (NGC) has approved the appointment of Senator Dr Oburu Oginga as the Party Leader of the party,” ODM said in a statement.