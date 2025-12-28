Editor's Review President Ruto engaged his Somalia's counterpart on December 27.

Presidents from the East African Community (EAC) engaged President Hassan Mohamud of Somalia on the political wellness of the country.

President William Ruto of Kenya, Uganda's Yoweri Museveni and President Samia Suluhu (Tanzania) engaged Mohamud on matters affecting Somalia, and other issues pertinent to the region.

According to President Mohamud's office, the three presidents assured his country of their support in outlining the sovereignty of the country, which has been battered by Al-Shabaab militants for years.

The heads of state engaged each other via phone calls.

Also to be part of the Saturday, December 27 engagements was Djibouti's President Ismail Guelleh.

"President Hassan Mohamud held phone calls with President William Ruto of Kenya, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, and President Samia Suluhu of Tanzania," said the office of the Somali president.

Somalia's President Hassan Mohamud with Kenya's William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

"The calls addressed bilateral regional and global issues of mutual interest. During the call, the presidents reaffirmed their support for Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity," he added.

In other news, the African Union (AU) dismissed Israel’s move to recognise Somaliland as an independent state, stressing that the territory remains part of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 26, the AU Commission said its chairperson had noted the development with "deep concern" and rejected any recognition of Somaliland, reaffirming the Union’s commitment to Somalia’s unity and sovereignty.

The Commission underscored that its stance is anchored in the Constitutive Act of the AU and the long-standing principle of respecting colonial-era borders.

The AU cautioned that acknowledging Somaliland as a separate nation would erode Somalia’s territorial integrity and risk destabilising peace and security across Africa.

But in a sharp contrast, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdallah hailed Israel’s decision as a historic milestone in its pursuit of international recognition.

He said the move reflects shared values and highlights Somaliland’s record of stability and democratic governance in a turbulent region.

Abdallah further announced Somaliland’s intention to join the Abraham Accords, presenting it as part of a broader commitment to regional and global peace.

He confirmed that the recognition would pave the way for full diplomatic ties with Israel.