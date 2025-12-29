Editor's Review Former Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa’s mother, Mama Sidi Karisa Katana, has passed away.

Former Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa’s mother, Mama Sidi Karisa Katana, has passed away.

In a statement on Sunday, December 28 evening, Jumwa said her mother died after a short illness.

The former CS described her as the pillar and heart of their family, saying her memory will remain in their hearts forever.

“With great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Sidi, who died today after a short illness.

“Our mother was the pillar and heart of our family, living a life filled with love, kindness, and humanity. Her memory will continue to live forever in our hearts,” said Jumwa.

File image of Aisha Jumwa.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has eulogized Mama Sidi as a woman of great influence who was devoted to her family and community.

CS Joho also extended his condolences to Jumwa and her family following the loss of their mother.

“It is with a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences to my sister Hon. Aisha Jumwa Katana and her entire family following the passing of their beloved matriarch, Mama Sidi Karisa Katana.

“Mama Sidi was a remarkable woman of great influence, strength and grace. She lived a life defined by unwavering devotion to her family and a deep sense of responsibility to her community. Her legacy of love, wisdom and selflessness will continue to live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know her,” Joho stated.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi also sent his condolences to Jumwa and her family, saying the death of Mama Sidi is a painful loss for them.

“I convey my most heartfelt condolences to Hon Aisha Jumwa and her family following the passing of her beloved mother, Mama Sidi. This an immensely painful moment for the family, and I pray to God to give them fortitude and strength to bear the loss. Rest in peace, our beloved Mama Sidi,” Kingi said.

Mama Sidi will be laid to rest on Monday, December 29, at 4:00 PM at her home in Takaungu, Kilifi County.

This comes a day after Embakasi North Member of Parliament James Gakuya’s mother passed away following a prolonged illness.

The somber news was confirmed by Former Devolution and Planning Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera, who reached out to the legislator to offer his condolences.

"I spoke with Hon. James Gakuya today to convey my sincere condolences following the passing of his dear mother after a long illness. I extended my heartfelt sympathies to him and his family during this painful moment. May God grant them strength and comfort, and may her soul rest in eternal peace," Nyakera stated.

Kinyua Wairatu, Director of Maono Lands Limited, also expressed his sympathies, describing the loss as a sad moment for the Embakasi North constituency.

"It is a sad evening in Embakasi North following the passing of the mother of the current MP and Nairobi County aspiring Governor Hon. James Mwangi Gakuya. She had been ailing for some time. May God grant comfort and strength to the entire family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult moment. Our heartfelt condolences go out to them," Wairatu posted.