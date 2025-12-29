Editor's Review At least 2 people have lost their lives after being involved in a road accident at Keumbu along the Kisii-Keroka highway.

The tragic accident occurred on Sunday, December 28, at around 6:00 pm and involved a 14-seater matatu and a Kisii Classic bus.

Preliminary reports indicate that the bus, which was travelling from Nairobi to Kisii, lost control due to brake failure and rammed into the matatu.

Photos of the accident seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed the matatu completely overturned on its side, with its windows shattered.

The injured passengers were rushed to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital for medical attention.

This comes days after eight people died and several others were seriously injured following a horrific road accident involving a matatu and a trailer along the Eldoret-Webuye highway.

The crash occurred on Tuesday night, December 23, in Lugari, Kakamega County, plunging the area into shock and renewing concerns over nighttime road safety on the highway.

The accident took place near Mukhonje trading centre after a 14-seater matatu travelling from Eldoret reportedly lost control at high speed and rammed into the rear of a stationary trailer that was ferrying fertiliser.

Preliminary accounts indicate that the trailer had been parked beside the road after developing mechanical problems.

Western Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud confirmed that seven passengers died instantly at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the hospital.

Seven other occupants sustained serious injuries and were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Witnesses said the matatu veered off its lane as the driver attempted to overtake other vehicles before crashing into the parked truck.

The impact left the matatu extensively damaged, with shattered windows, broken seats, a destroyed windscreen and deflated tyres.

In the aftermath of the collision, the trailer driver reportedly fled the scene, prompting police to launch a manhunt.