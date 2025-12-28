Editor's Review Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has issued an update on his health, expressing gratitude to Kenyans for their concern.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has issued an update on his health, expressing gratitude to Kenyans for their concern and reassuring constituents that he is recovering after undergoing a medical procedure.

In an update on Sunday, December 28, the MP acknowledged the support he has received from Kenyans following concerns about his health

"I have received, with profound humility and heartfelt gratitude, the overwhelming concern, prayers, and messages of goodwill that have poured in regarding my health. Your compassion has been a powerful source of strength to me and my family," he said.

Owino revealed that he recently underwent a medical procedure after falling ill and confirming that his recovery is progressing well, with optimism about returning to public service in the new year.

"In the spirit of openness and honesty that should guide all who serve the public, I wish to share that I recently underwent a medical procedure following an illness. By God’s grace, I am now on the path to recovery, and I remain hopeful and determined to resume my public duties in the new year.

"I am deeply thankful for every prayer, every message, and every expression of solidarity, your kindness has meant more to me than words can fully convey," he added.

File image of Babu Owino

As he continues his recovery, Owino said his thoughts are with Kenyans who spent the Christmas season hospitalised, calling for national compassion, unity, and solidarity with families affected by illness and hardship.

"As I heal, my heart is especially with all Kenyans who have spent this Christmas season in hospital beds, away from their loved ones. I pray that God grants you healing, renewed strength, and comfort, and that your families are filled with hope during this challenging time.

"No Kenyan should ever feel alone in suffering, and no family should be driven to despair because of illness or poverty. We must continue to stand together, bound by faith, compassion, and our shared humanity," he concluded.

Elsewhere, a new study by Infotrak has indicated that Owino has the influence to succeed the late Raila Odinga as the Luo Nyanza kingpin

The region has in the recent past been embroiled in the explosive talk of who is the best fit to succeed Raila, who had stewarded the region for decades, taking after his father, the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

According to the Infotrak survey, Owino, a native of Kisumu County, has the endorsement of a majority of the Luo Nyanza electorate.

The second-term MP is said to have support from across the country, quantified in the former provinces; his preference to be Raila's successor stands at 33%.

Trailing Babu are Siaya senator Oburu Oginga (10%), Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga (7%) and Siaya governor James Orengo (4%).

Others are Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi (2%) and National Treasury's John Mbadi (1%).