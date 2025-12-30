Editor's Review KFS has issued a statement addressing allegations circulating on social media that its officers unlawfully assaulted a man at forest stations in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has issued a statement addressing allegations circulating on social media that its officers unlawfully assaulted a man at forest stations in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

In a statement on Monday, December 29, KFS said it is aware of allegations alleging that its officers assaulted Bernard Kiplagat Tarus, also known as Kishoto, at Yemit and Cheptongei Forest Stations on Tuesday, December 23, and insists that these claims are inaccurate and misleading.

"The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) strongly refutes misleading and inaccurate allegations circulating on social media claiming that its officers unlawfully assaulted Bernard Kiplagat Tarus, alias 'Kishoto,' at Yemit and Cheptongei Forest Stations on 23rd December 2025," the statement read.

KFS explained that the incident in question occurred a day earlier and was formally documented and reported through official channels.

"The allegations are misleading and omit critical facts concerning a lawfully documented incident that occurred on 22nd December 2025 at approximately 10:54 a.m. within Chepyemit Beat, Cheptongei Forest Station, Elgeyo/Marakwet County, and which was duly reported at Chepyemit Police Station under OB No. 12/22/12/25," the statement added.

KFS added that the encounter happened during a routine patrol and involved an individual actively engaged in illegal forest activities.

"During a routine forest protection patrol, KFS officers encountered an adult male actively engaged in the illegal felling of indigenous trees inside a gazetted State forest with the intent of producing charcoal an offence under Section 64 of the Forest Conservation and Management Act, 2016," the statement further read.

KFS explained that its officers attempted to carry out a lawful arrest but were met with violent resistance, prompting a defensive response.

"When officers attempted to effect a lawful arrest, the suspect violently resisted, armed himself with a panga, and attempted to attack a Forest Ranger. The ranger responded using reasonable force in lawful self-defense to neutralize the imminent threat. Any injuries sustained were a direct consequence of the suspect's violent resistance," the statement noted.

KFS further dismissed claims that the suspect was mistreated or abandoned after the incident, saying its officers ensured he received medical care.

"Contrary to claims circulating online, the suspect was neither assaulted nor abandoned. KFS officers immediately rendered assistance and facilitated his evacuation to Iten Teaching and Referral Hospital for medical attention," the statement read.

KFS added that several tools allegedly used in the illegal activity were recovered at the scene and kept as evidence.

"Illegal tools recovered at the scene and preserved as evidence include one panga, one axe, and one saw. The suspect later identified himself as Bernard Kiplagat," the statement continued.

Additionally, KFS pointed to existing law to clarify the legal position regarding resistance to arrest and the status of forest rangers.

"Under Section 63 of the Penal Code, assaulting or resisting a public officer in the lawful execution of duty constitutes a criminal offence. Forest Rangers are recognized in law as public officers and are empowered to conduct lawful arrests within gazetted forest areas. The law does not permit violent resistance to arrest, and injuries arising from such resistance are attributable to the offender's own unlawful conduct," the statement read.

KFS also stated that its officers are carrying out a constitutional mandate to protect public resources and should not be portrayed as aggressors when acting within the law.

"KFS officers are mandated to protect public forest resources on behalf of all Kenyans and are entitled to defend themselves when threatened in the course of duty. The Service will not condone criminal acts being misrepresented as victimhood, nor will it allow its officers to be unfairly vilified through misinformation or incitement," the statement explained.

KFS said any further investigations will be handled by the appropriate authorities and cautions against adjudicating the matter through online platforms.

"Any investigations related to this incident fall within the mandate of the National Police Service and relevant oversight bodies, with whom KFS will fully cooperate. However, trial by social media undermines due process and the rule of law," the statement concluded.

This comes months after KFS dismissed reports indicating that a part of Menengai Crater in Nakuru has been grabbed.

In an official statement, the agency stated that the part in question is outside the crater's demarcation.

It said all the land gazetted in the Menengai Forest Station remains untouched, and that there are no plans for that either.

"The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) wishes to clarify reports circulating on social media alleging the grabbing of land within the Menengai Crater area, part of the Menengai Forest Station in Nakuru County.

"KFS affirms that no part of the gazetted Menengai Forest has been grabbed. The forest boundaries are well demarcated and remain intact, as verified by KFS surveyors. The area being referenced in the reports lies outside the gazetted forest boundary," it said.

The KFS stated that the activities in the forest area are for conservation and not economic by alleged grabbers.

It explained that the area was being fenced in accordance with the required procedures and that the project was being sponsored by the African Development Bank.

"The ongoing Menengai Forest Fencing Project, funded by the African Development Bank through the GreenZones Development Support Project Phase II, is a legitimate conservation initiative covering approximately 55 km around 6,014 hectares of forest.

"All requisite procedures, including public participation and stakeholder consultations, were duly conducted prior to commencement to ensure transparency and inclusivity," it added.