Editor's Review The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has issued an advisory to tourists and tour operators following widespread heavy rainfall affecting several national parks.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has issued an advisory to tourists and tour operators following widespread heavy rainfall affecting several national parks.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 30, the agency cautioned that some parks are currently experiencing wet conditions, which could pose risks to tourists.

As such, KWS warned that heavy rains have left parts of several parks waterlogged and potentially dangerous for vehicle movement, particularly in off-road areas and near rivers.

"Due to ongoing heavy rains, a number of parks are extremely wet. Tourist vehicles are strongly advised not to go off-road and not to cross flooded rivers," the advisory read.

File image of the Nairobi National Park

This comes days after KWS unveiled special Boxing Day entry offers aimed at encouraging families and groups to visit national parks, sanctuaries and marine parks.

In a statement on Friday, December 26, KWS said the limited-time promotion is designed to make wildlife experiences more affordable for Kenyan citizens as the year draws to a close.

The offers, which run until December 31, 2025, apply across selected parks, sanctuaries and marine parks countrywide.

Under the Boxing Day group package, families of five visiting sanctuaries and marine parks will receive free entry for one child aged between six and 17 years.

In addition, for every five passengers travelling in a five-seater vehicle, one child will be granted free entry.

Groups arriving in larger vehicles also stand to benefit.

KWS announced that visitors using a full 25-seater bus will enjoy free entry for two adults, while those travelling in seven-seater vans or eight-seater Land Cruisers will receive free entry for one adult.

The festive deal also extends to accommodation within selected park facilities.

Visitors who book a three-night stay will receive a fourth night free, an offer intended to encourage longer stays.

KWS noted that the offer is open exclusively to Kenyan citizens and is subject to specific terms and conditions.

The Boxing Day promotion will remain valid until December 31.