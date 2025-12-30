Editor's Review NTSA warned against allowing children to board non-compliant vehicles.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued a comprehensive directive to all road users as schools prepare to reopen in the coming days, emphasizing child safety as thousands of learners head back to school after the long holiday break.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, December 30, the transport regulator called on private motorists, public transport operators, school administrators, and parents to share responsibility in safeguarding children during this busy season.

"In just a few days, thousands of children will be heading back to school. Private motorists, public transport operators, school administrators, and parents/guardians all share a significant responsibility in safeguarding the safety of our children during this busy season," the statement read.

NTSA urged all road users to strictly comply with traffic rules, plan their journeys adequately, and avoid night travel due to reduced visibility, particularly following the long holiday break.

The authority emphasized that vehicle owners are expected to have proactively ensured that any vehicles used for transporting children are properly maintained, roadworthy, and fully licensed, including valid insurance, road service licenses, and inspection certificates.

In a strong appeal to parents and guardians, NTSA warned against allowing children to board non-compliant vehicles. Previous compliance checks and inspections had highlighted major defects in school transport vehicles, including faulty or non-transmitting speed limiters, defective brakes, missing or faulty seat belts, unstable seats, malfunctioning door locks, among other critical safety issues.

"To further protect our children, we strongly appeal to parents and guardians: do not permit your children to board any non-compliant vehicles," the authority stated.

Motor vehicle owners were advised to take advantage of the few remaining days before schools reopen to present their vehicles for mandatory annual inspection at NTSA motor vehicle inspection centers.

The regulator also directed speed limiter vendors to ensure that all gadgets installed on vehicles fully comply with the requirements of KS 2295:2018, including proper functioning, speed limiting, data storage, and real-time transmission to the NTSA system.

"By adhering to these measures and working together, we can significantly reduce risks and ensure the safe return of our children to school," NTSA assured.

The authority pledged that multi-agency road safety compliance checks will continue uninterrupted to uphold the highest standards of safety for children.

File image of NTSA offices.

The directive comes as part of NTSA's broader festive season road safety campaign, which has seen the authority issue multiple warnings to motorists across the country.

On Monday, December 30, NTSA cautioned drivers about ongoing heavy rainfall and foggy conditions affecting various parts of the country, which have significantly heightened road risks due to reduced visibility and slippery surfaces.

"We strongly urge drivers, motorcyclists, pedestrians, and cyclists to exercise extreme caution," the authority warned, urging road users to prioritize safety amid the adverse weather conditions.

Earlier on Sunday, December 29, NTSA launched a campaign emphasizing the importance of wearing seat belts, warning that using a seatbelt is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect oneself and others on the road.

"Unrestrained occupants are 30 times more likely to be ejected from the vehicle in the event of a crash," NTSA stated, urging Kenyans to buckle up for their safety.

The authority also addressed driver fatigue, noting that it impairs reaction time, judgment, and awareness. NTSA advised motorists to get enough sleep before driving and take regular breaks during long journeys.

"Fatigue kills, but you can stop it. If you are too tired, don't drive. Just pull over and rest," the regulator cautioned.