Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has issued a public apology to former President Uhuru Kenyatta over recent insults directed at him by various party leaders.

Speaking on Tuesday, December 30, during the burial ceremony of former Cabinet Minister Cyrus Jirongo in Kakamega County, Sifuna took the opportunity to address the growing tensions between ODM leadership and the former Head of State.

"Because I'm still the ODM Secretary General, I want as the spokesperson to apologize to you, Uhuru Kenyatta, and ask for forgiveness on behalf of our Party for the insults you have been receiving from various ODM leaders," Sifuna stated.

The Nairobi Senator expressed disappointment at how some party members have turned against Uhuru, despite his significant role in supporting Raila Odinga's presidential ambitions.

"They have forgotten the much support you offered Raila Odinga when he vied for presidency. Now they want to cut the hand that fed them," he remarked.

Sifuna went further to express gratitude to the former president on behalf of the party, acknowledging the friendship between Uhuru and Raila.

"As I apologize on behalf of the thoughtless, I also want to say thank you to you. Thank you for supporting Baba Raila Amolo Odinga, who always said you were among his few true friends," the vocal legislator added.

The ODM Secretary General also addressed accusations leveled against him, suggesting that he is attempting to align the party with Uhuru, while defending his position against those allegedly courting ties with President William Ruto.

"There are people holding meetings in Kilgoris, trying to sell ODM to William Ruto. We called them out, and suddenly they are also pointing fingers back at us, that I'm trying to sell ODM to Uhuru," Sifuna stated.

He challenged his critics to provide evidence of any inappropriate alliance.

"Have you seen me dancing on podiums with Uhuru the way those people are dancing with Ruto?"



File image of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sifuna's apology comes in the wake of recent public attacks on Uhuru by senior ODM officials.

The party's top leadership, including Chairperson Gladys Wanga and National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, has recently accused the former president of attempting to sow discord within the Orange party.

On Sunday, December 28, while addressing a gathering in Homa Bay County attended by President William Ruto, Governor Wanga launched a scathing attack on Uhuru, claiming he was using party insiders to create internal divisions within ODM.

"We have respect for President Uhuru Kenyatta. However, if you want to destroy the ODM Party by sending wheeler-dealers to us, then we reject your plans. We will not take that matter lightly, as we will deal with it perpendicularly," Wanga warned.

The accusations come as ODM enjoys a working relationship with Ruto's UDA Party under a broad-based government arrangement, a development that has created tensions within the opposition party.