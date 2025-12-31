Editor's Review Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has announced that the united opposition will unveil its 2027 presidential candidate in the first quarter of 2026.

Speaking on Tuesday, December 30, Kalonzo assured Kenyans that the opposition flagbearer will be revealed by the first quarter of 2026.

“I make this commitment to you: by the first quarter of 2026, the name of our presidential candidate will be made known to Kenyans.

“I think it’s only fair that we work in that direction. I will personally do everything possible to hold our team together,” said Kalonzo.

The former vice president added that the opposition will embark on a campaign trail to popularize their 2027 presidential flagbearer once they agree on who the candidate will be.

File image of Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

At the same time, Kalonzo criticized the proposal to hold a referendum alongside the 2027 general election.

He alleged that the plan is a government scheme aimed at extending the presidential term limit through constitutional changes.

“This is so they can manipulate the process and attempt to extend their grip on power through backdoor constitutional changes.

“There is no constitutional crisis in our country. Nothing can stop this election based on boundary reviews,” said Kalonzo.

The united opposition comprises Kalonzo, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, People's Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua, DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa, and Jubilee Party Chairman Torome Saitoti.

Former Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang'i, Mithika Linturi, and Justin Muturi are also part of the United Opposition team.

Matiang’i, who is the Jubilee Party Deputy Party leader, is also eyeing the presidency after the former ruling party endorsed him as its flagbearer for the 2027 general election.

The former Interior CS has been hosting delegations at his home in Nyansiongo, Nyamira County, and holding meetings with senior political figures as he moves to strengthen his political base.

Other prominent figures who have declared interest in the presidency include: former Chief Justice David Maraga, Boniface Mwangi, and Saboti MP Caleb Amisi.