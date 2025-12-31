Editor's Review Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, on Friday, December 31 morning, flew to Lagos, Nigeria, to attend the Future Africa Leaders Awards ceremony.

Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, on Friday, December 31 morning, flew to Lagos, Nigeria, to attend the Future Africa Leaders Awards ceremony.

In a statement, the Head of Communications at Kalonzo’s office, Paloma Gatabaki, said the Wiper leader was invited by the organisers of the event, led by African Leaders Awards (AFLA) founder Chikki Ogbinogbo, as an honoured guest.

The prestigious event will take place on Friday at the Loveworld Nation Arena, Asese Base in Lagos.

“The Office of the Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) Party Leader wishes to announce that H.E. Dr Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, EGH, SC, CS, this morning travelled to Lagos, Nigeria, to attend the Future Africa Leaders Awards ceremony.

“The Party Leader has been invited by the organisers, led by African Leaders Awards (AFLA) Founder Chikki Ogbinogbo, as an honoured guest to this prestigious event taking place today, December 31, 2025,” read part of the statement.

File image of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

The Future Africa Leaders Awards celebrate young Africans who have made exceptional contributions across various sectors, recognising innovation, excellence and positive transformation on the continent.

Gatabaki said the invitation recognises Kalonzo’s distinguished leadership and recent accolades, including being honoured as the London Political Summit and Awards (LPSA) 10th Anniversary Africa Political Leader and Personality of the Year Award recipient.

“The WPF Party Leader’s participation underscores his continued commitment to pan-African unity, youth empowerment, and the advancement of leadership excellence across the continent. The Party Leader is expected to return shortly after the event,” Gatabaki added.

This comes months after the former vice president embarked on a visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

In a statement on October 14, Wiper Secretary General Shakilla Abdalla said the trip marks an important milestone in Kalonzo’s ongoing outreach efforts ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"The visit, beginning on October 15, 2025, will see the WF Leader engage with high-profile institutions, policymakers, and members of the Kenyan diaspora in a series of events that underscore his growing international and domestic momentum ahead of Kenya's 2027 General Election," the statement read.

However, Kalonzo cut the tour short following the passing of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The Wiper leader returned to the country on Friday, October 17, to attend the state funeral of the late ODM leader at Nyayo Stadium.