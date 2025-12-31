Editor's Review The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has unmasked fuel stations that are selling adulterated fuel.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has unmasked fuel stations that are selling adulterated fuel.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 31, EPRA said it conducted 4,394 tests at 967 petroleum sites.

According to the authority, out of 967 fuel stations inspected, 957 were found to be compliant, while 10 failed to meet the required fuel quality standards.

“During the period October - December 2025, a total of 4,394 tests were conducted at 967 petroleum sites. From the tests, 957 (98.97%) of the sites were found to be compliant.

“However, tests from ten (1.03%) sites turned out to be non-compliant,” read the EPRA statement in part.

File image of EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo.

The Meridian Fuels Filling Station in Ngata, Nakuru, was found to be selling Diesel adulterated with Domestic Kerosene.

The station was reopened after upgrading of product and paying taxes and penalties amounting to Ksh140,144.

The Akwabi Filling Station in Bukura, Kakamega was discovered selling Diesel adulterated with Domestic kerosene and was closed down.

The Eden Energy Service Station in Wote, Makueni County, was found offering for sale Diesel meant for export.

The station was reopened after upgrading of product and paying taxes and penalties amounting to Ksh132,780.

EPRA also impounded three trucks in Taita Taveta and Mombasa, ferrying diesel. The matter is still in court.

Further, the authorities impounded diesel stored in jerrycans that had high sulphur content and which is suspected of being smuggled.

The jerrycans, seized from four sites in Moyale, Marsabit County, remain in custody as the matter is still before the court.

This comes months after EPRA shut down 8 petrol stations across the country for selling adulterated fuel.

In a notice on Wednesday, July 2, EPRA said it conducted 5,966 tests at 1,331 petrol stations.

Out of the 1,331 petroleum sites inspected during the period, 17 were found to be non-compliant.

“During the period April - June 2025, a total of 5,966 tests were conducted at 1,331 petroleum sites. From the tests, 1314 (98.72%) of the sites were found to be compliant. However, tests from Seventeen, 17 (1.28%) sites turned out to be non-compliant,” EPRA stated.

The stations included Eunik Investment Filling Station, Mayarfa Filling Station, Ajdowa Filling Station, Osere City Filling Station, Adenya Filling Station, Patience Filling Station, and Paru Filling Station.