Editor's Review They want decisive action against members reportedly contradicting the former leader, Raila Odinga.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has called on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Dr. Oburu Oginga to convene a meeting to expel members who are opposing the party's position on the broad-based government arrangement.

On Wednesday, December 31, Kaluma issued a direct appeal to the ODM party leadership, urging decisive action against members he described as contradicting the former leader, Raila Odinga.

"@TheODMparty Leader Dr. Oburu Oginga @oburuoginga: Please convene a meeting of the relevant organ of the Party so that the members may kick out the Gachagua men contradicting Baba barely 3 months since he rested!" Kaluma wrote on social media.

The vocal legislator also questioned when ODM leaders who do not support the broad-based government would formally leave the party to join their preferred political formation.

"When will the ODM leaders who do not support the Broad Based Government leave us to formally join their Gachagua?" Kaluma posed.

He defended the party's decision to work with President William Ruto's administration, citing Raila Odinga's counsel that the collaboration would extend beyond 2027.

"As Baba counselled, BBG will go beyond 2027 - we have development record, we have the plan, and we are headed straight to Canaan through Singapore," Kaluma stated, referencing the party's development agenda.

Kaluma's remarks come amid escalating tensions within ODM over the party's engagement with the Kenya Kwanza government under the broad-based arrangement.

The cooperation was established following a political agreement between Raila Odinga and President Ruto, which included a 10-point agenda that the ODM leader sought to implement through the partnership.

However, the arrangement has created deep divisions within the opposition party, with senior leaders taking opposing positions on whether ODM should maintain its working relationship with the government.

File image of ODM SG Edwin Sifuna.

The internal conflict came to a head when ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna publicly apologized to former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the burial of former Cabinet Minister Cyrus Jirongo on Tuesday, December 30.

Speaking at the ceremony in Kakamega County, Sifuna expressed regret over recent insults directed at Uhuru by various ODM leaders.

"Because I'm still the ODM Secretary General, I want as the spokesperson to apologize to you, Uhuru Kenyatta, and ask for forgiveness on behalf of our Party for the insults you have been receiving from various ODM leaders," Sifuna stated.

He criticized party members who had attacked the former president, noting, "They have forgotten the much support you offered Raila Odinga when he vied for the presidency. Now they want to cut the hand that fed them."

Sifuna also accused some ODM leaders of attempting to align the party with President Ruto.

"There are people holding meetings in Kilgoris, trying to sell ODM to William Ruto."

In response, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed launched a defiant counter-attack, declaring himself the official spokesperson of what he termed the "WASHENZI" group within ODM.

"I shall be the spokesperson of the 'WASHENZI' Group in the Mighty ODM party. Without fear and favor, so help me God," Junet wrote, tagging prominent party members including Hassan Ali Joho, Gladys Wanga, A.S Nassir, and Arati Simba.