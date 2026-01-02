Editor's Review Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba Migos has announced the release of capitation funds for the first term of the 2026 academic year.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba Migos has announced the release of capitation funds for the first term of the 2026 academic year.

In a statement on Friday, January 2, Migos confirmed that the disbursement covers learners in all public basic education institutions.

"The Government has today released Ksh44,245,066,500.85 (forty-four billion, two hundred and forty-five million, sixty-six thousand, five hundred shillings and eighty-five cents only), as capitation for Term 1 for learners in all public basic education institutions," the statement read

Migos explained that the funds have been distributed across different levels of basic education to address the specific needs of learners at each stage.

"The amount has been apportioned as follows across the various levels of basic education: Free Primary Education (Ksh3,703,074,646.10); Free Day Junior School Education (Ksh14,459,193,520.00); and Free Day Secondary Education (Ksh26,082,798,334.75.)," the statement added.

Ogamba noted that the release of capitation funds will support school operations as the first term begins, while also guiding the reporting schedule for learners transitioning to senior schools.

"The release of capitation funds will facilitate the seamless conduct of school activities in the new term, starting on 5th January, 2026, with Grade 10 learners expected to report to their respective Senior Schools starting 12th January, 2026," the statement further read.

To address concerns over school fees at the senior school level, Migos said the ministry has clarified the financing framework to ensure stability for parents and learners.

"To ensure clarity on the financing framework for senior schools, the Ministry has issued a circular dated 2nd January, 2026, affirming that fees payable by learners in senior schools remain unchanged, and that the Government will continue to provide capitation at the rate of Ksh22,244 per learner per year," the statement explained.

Migos also issued a warning to school administrators on the management of public funds, stressing accountability and adherence to government policy.

"School heads and principals are directed to ensure prudent use of these public resources entrusted to their care for the benefit of learners, and to desist from imposing any extra levies or fees. As a Ministry, we will deal firmly with any verified cases of misappropriation of resources and the imposition of extra levies or fees," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Migos announced that learners seeking a change in their school placement will be given another opportunity to apply for a review.

He explained that the review process is designed to allow families to present valid reasons for reconsideration of placement decisions.

"As earlier indicated, interested learners will have a further opportunity to apply for review of their placement from 6th January, 2026, to 9th January, 2026.

"The revision will provide parents, guardians and learners the opportunity to provide legitimate and verifiable grounds to justify a reconsideration of the initial or revised placement," part of the statement added.

Migos explained that the process aims to ensure access to education while making effective use of available resources.

"In order to ensure unhindered access to education and enhance optimal utilization of available resources while addressing genuine outstanding placement needs, requests for further review may be initiated through the learner's Junior School or at the Senior School of interest.

"The requests shall be submitted by the Head of Institution through the placement portal and duly processed in accordance with the protocols that have already been issued by the Ministry," the statement further read.