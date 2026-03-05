Editor's Review Six people have lost their lives after being involved in a road accident in the Manyatta area along the Nairobi–Mombasa highway.

Six people have lost their lives after being involved in a road accident along the Nairobi–Mombasa highway.

The road crash, which involved a Chania Executive bus and a trailer, occurred on Thursday, March 5 morning at the Manyatta area in Taita Taveta County.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the bus was trying to overtake when the trailer rammed into the bus.

Photos of the accident showed the bus completely wrecked on its right side, with its windows shattered.

The injured passengers were rushed to the Moi Referral Hospital in Voi for immediate medical attention. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased passengers have been moved to the morgue, awaiting autopsy.

File image of a Chania Executive bus involved in a road accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The accident comes after two trailers burst into flames after they were involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The gruesome accident occurred on Monday, March 2, after one of the trailers lost control and rammed into another.

The road crash happened near Greenpark Estate in Athi River, Machakos County.

Both the trailers were heading towards Nairobi from the Mombasa direction when the accident occurred.

Photos and videos of the scene seen by Nairobi Leo showed the two trailers engulfed in flames, as bystanders watched from a distance.

Firefighters from Machakos County were deployed to the scene to extinguish the inferno.

The grisly accident resulted in the death of one person while another sustained serious injuries.

According to the police, the man who died was driving one of the trailers and was completely burned during the accident.

The occupants of the other trailer managed to escape the accident unhurt.

The crash caused a massive traffic snarl-up along the busy Nairobi–Mombasa Highway, affecting vehicles heading towards Mombasa.