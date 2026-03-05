Editor's Review A moving eulogy has offered the public a glimpse into the private life, career, and passions of the immediate former Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno.

A moving eulogy has offered the public a glimpse into the private life, career, and passions of the immediate former Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno.

The eulogy portrayed the departed lawmaker as a devoted family man, accomplished legislator, and passionate supporter of music and culture.

According to the eulogy, Ng’eno was born on December 12, 1972, in Narok County to Mary Temas and the late Kimuldany Arap Temas.

Despite limited opportunities growing up, the late legislator was described as intelligent, courageous, and determined to build a better future.

He began his education at Mogondo Primary School, completing his studies there in 1987 before joining Maseno School, where he completed his secondary education in 1991.

Years later, Ng’eno pursued higher education abroad at Kyiv TSN University, where he studied between 2003 and 2006 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Law.

Upon returning to Kenya, he continued his academic journey at the University of Nairobi, earning a Master of Arts in International Studies in 2010.

He later obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree from Mount Kenya University in 2014.

In September 2025, Ng'eno was admitted to the bar as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

Political career and public service

Before entering elective politics, Ng’eno served as a director at the Agricultural Development Corporation between 2008 and 2012.

He later joined the Parliament of Kenya in 2013 after being elected as Member of Parliament for Emurua Dikirr Constituency.

During his first term in the 11th Parliament between 2013 and 2017, he served in the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs as well as the Public Investments Committee.

In the 12th Parliament from 2017 to 2022, he continued serving in the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee and also joined the National Government Constituencies Development Fund Committee and the Committee on Powers and Privileges.

File image of Johana Ng'eno

At the time of his death, Ng’eno had risen to chair the Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works, while also serving as a member of the Liaison Committee.

In this leadership role, he played a key part in processing legislation related to affordable housing under the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

He had also sponsored the Quantity Surveyors Bill, 2026, which was published on February 20, 2026 and sought to establish the Institute of Quantity Surveyors to regulate the profession in Kenya.

Throughout his tenure, the MP maintained a close relationship with residents of Emurua Dikirr, championing education by facilitating school buses for institutions and ensuring timely NG-CDF bursaries for needy students

In recognition of his leadership and contribution to national development, he was awarded the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS) by President William Ruto on December 12, 2023.

Family and personal life

Beyond politics, Ng'eno was remembered as a devoted husband and father.

In 2018, he married Nayianoi Ng’eno, and the couple was blessed with two children, Taparon Cheruto Ng’eno and Chesang Ng’eno.

The eulogy describes him as a loving brother and step-brother in a large extended family, noting that family remained central to his life.

Passion for music and culture

The tribute also highlighted a lesser-known side of the legislator, his strong passion for music and the arts.

Ng’eno was an ardent supporter of African culture and local talent, and he founded the Kalenjin Music Festival, an annual cultural event aimed at promoting regional artists and preserving cultural heritage.

The festival is expected to hold its fourth edition this year.

According to the eulogy, Ng’eno tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash while returning home from Endebbes, where he had attended the 35th anniversary celebration of local artist Kim Kim’s music career.

Elsewhere, this comes a day after family members recounted the painful final moments of their loved ones who perished in the chopper crash.

The family of Kenya Forest Service (KFS) officer Amos Kipng'etich described his final moments after the aircraft went down, revealing that he passed away 30 minutes after the incident.

"Amos tried to jump out of the aircraft, but it was in vain. He is the one who survived for about 30 minutes, but when he was interrogated, he only asked a question, 'Where is Mheshimiwa?'" a family representative said.

Ng'eno's widow, Nayianoi, paid an emotional tribute to her husband, reflecting on their life together and the dreams they shared before the fatal crash cut them short.

"Losing you feels like losing the music of my youth; the laughter, the dreams, and the simplicity of believing we have endless times, but even death cannot take what we built," she said.

Betty Bett, sister-in-law to the late Nick Kosgey who served as Ng’eno’s photographer, remembered him as a hardworking young man whose career had just begun to flourish.

"Nick was a young and ambitious person, and he was very industrious in the work that he did. When Mheshimiwa recognised his work, Nick was very happy. His mother was very happy because she knew that life had begun, not knowing that it was going to be cut short," she stated.

The brother of the late pilot George Were also honoured his sibling, highlighting his long and distinguished career both in the military and in civilian aviation.

"Our late brother George was an accomplished pilot. He served about 30 years in the military, and he 'choppered' so many generals in the military, and when he retired from the army, he became a commercial pilot for about 10 years. In those 10 years, he's 'choppered' many dignitaries we have in the house today," he noted.