Editor's Review At least six people have lost their lives after being involved in a road accident near Fort Ternan along the Londian-Muhoroni road.

At least six people have lost their lives after being involved in a road accident near Fort Ternan along the Londian-Muhoroni road.

The crash happened on Tuesday, January 6 morning after a Uwezo bus travelling to Busia rammed into a truck.

Photos of the accident seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed the bus damaged in the front end after it rammed into the rear of the truck.

“Several people are feared dead and others injured after the bus they were travelling in rammed into the rear of a truck early today at Fort Tenan along Londiani - Muhoroni road,” the Long-Distance Drivers and Conductors Association (LODDCA) said in a statement.

First responders and police officers were deployed to the scene to carry out rescue operations.

File image of a bus involved in a road accident along the Londiani-Muhoroni road.

Several passengers on the bus sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The accident comes a day after 10 people were killed in a nasty road accident at Karai area in Naivasha along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The accident occurred on Monday, January 5, at around 2 am after a Greenline bus collided with a 14-seater matatu belonging to Nanyuki Cabs Sacco.

Preliminary investigations disclosed that the deceased passengers in the accident included two minors.

Photos of the accident showed the matatu with extensive damage to its front end and one side, while the bus was partially wrecked at the front.

In a statement, the Kenya Red Cross said that several passengers were also injured during the early morning crash.

The injured passengers were taken to Naivasha District Hospital to receive immediate medical care.

On Saturday, January 3, 6 people lost their lives in another road crash along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The accident happened after a matatu and a trailer collided head-on at the Kikopey area in Gilgil.

According to eyewitness accounts, the crash was caused by brake failure on the truck, resulting in devastating consequences.