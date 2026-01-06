Editor's Review New details have emerged surrounding the killing of a 14-year-old boy in Utange, Mombasa, after postmortem findings shed light on the circumstances under which he died.

New details have emerged surrounding the killing of a 14-year-old boy in Utange, Mombasa, after postmortem findings shed light on the circumstances under which he died on New Year’s Eve.

In a statement on Monday, January 5, VOCAL Africa said postmortem findings showed that the teenager was shot from behind, which they argue demonstrates that he was not posing any danger at the time he was killed.

"The postmortem results confirm that 14-year-old Dennis Ringa was shot from behind, providing irrefutable evidence that he posed no threat when he was killed by police in Utange, Mombasa," the statement read.

VOCAL Africa stated that it is standing with the family of the deceased, strongly condemning the killing as a serious human rights violation and calling for an investigation to ensure those responsible are held fully accountable.

"VOCAL Africa stands in firm solidarity with Dennis’s family, condemning this horrifying violation of human rights and demanding an immediate, transparent investigation to ensure full accountability for this senseless killing," the statement added.

File image of locals protesting after Dennis Ringa's murder

Dennis Ringa’s mother, Nancy Mbaga, expressed grief and distress, saying her son was innocent and that the pain of his death has been constant.

As such, she urged authorities to act quickly and not allow the case to drag on.

"I feel deep pain at how my child was killed despite being completely innocent, and I want those who committed this crime to be arrested as soon as possible. I do not want this case to delay because I am in pain all the time; I am asking for help," she stated.

Elsewhere, this comes months after a postmortem examination revealed that a man who died in police custody in Migori County lost his life due to asphyxia.

In a statement on Thursday, October 2, 2025, VOCAL Africa Executive Director Hussein Khalid confirmed the postmortem results, raising fresh questions about the circumstances leading to his death.

"Alan Kamau Kimani, who lost his life inside a police post in Migori county, died as a result of asphyxia - loss of oxygen," he said.

According to Khalid, the events surrounding the postmortem took a disturbing twist when a police officer linked to the case appeared at the examination room.

"In a surprise turn of events, the same police officer who was demanding Ksh15,000 before Alan died, sneaked into the postmortem room and was questioning the pathologist, investigators and family members," he added.

The incident raised suspicion of interference with the investigation, and Khalid noted that the officer fled after being confronted.

"When his identity was revealed and he was asked why he was interfering, he hurriedly left. The prime suspect in the matter is directly interfering in an ongoing investigation," he concluded.