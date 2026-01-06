Editor's Review Migori Senator Eddy Oketch has withdrawn his petition seeking the removal of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as the ODM Party Secretary General.

In a letter authored by his lawyers and addressed to the ODM Chairperson on Monday, January 5, Oketch said the decision follows consultations with the party’s top leadership and in respect of the late Raila Odinga.

"Following wide consultations with the Party Leader Senator Dr. Oburu Oginga and with utmost respect to the spirit of the founding Party Leader the late Raila Amollo Odinga who embraced dialogue even with his fiercest enemies as the most preferred method of dispute resolution, we have received further instructions from our client as hereunder," the letter read.

The lawyers explain that although the concerns raised against Sifuna still stand, Oketch has been persuaded to withdraw the motion and instead pursue resolution through party organs.

"Being cognizant of the breaches as outlined in our aforementioned letter and the offensive remarks made by Senator Edwin Sifuna both against the Party and its members, our client has in consultation with the Party Leader and the relevant Party organs been persuaded to withdraw the Motion Letter dated 5th January, 2026 and instead invoke Article 16(1)(g) of the Party Constitution which vests the powers to facilitate amicable resolution of disputes through Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms upon the Party Leader," the letter added.

Oketch called on the party leader to use constitutional powers to safeguard the party and its members who were affected by the issues raised in the withdrawn complaint.

"The Party Leader is therefore implored upon to exercise the said powers in order to protect both the Party and its members who have been victims of the wanton attacks which formed the subject of the complaint," the letter concluded.

In the initial petition, Oketch accused Sifuna of gross misconduct, indiscipline, and actions deemed harmful to the party’s unity and public standing.

He accused the ODM SG of repeated constitutional breaches between last year and this year, arguing that his conduct amounts to disregard for party rules and national law.

"On various days including but not limited to 30th December, 2025 and 3rd January 2026, the above member who has been holding the position of the Party's Secretary General has treated the Orange Democratic Movement Party to blatant and arrogant violation of the Party Constitution and the Political Parties Act," the letter read.

The letter further claims that Sifuna improperly associated with rival political parties while publicly presenting himself as ODM’s SG and spokesperson, actions that amount to an illegal takeover of powers reserved for the party leader.

"On the said days, the aforementioned party member has closely associated with the Party's perceived opponent political parties while declaring himself as the Secretary General and Spokesperson of the Party. While in this process, he has in his normal fashion arrogantly bragged that the party cannot dictate his political association. Further, his said action is an illegal usurpation of the Party Leader's powers," the letter added.

Oketch also accused Sifuna of repeatedly distancing himself from ODM’s official decision to participate in the broad-based government, despite the existence of a formally endorsed agreement reflecting the party’s position.

"Further, the said member has on several occasions disowned publicly the Party's agreement to work under the broad based government despite the existence of a written agreement duly endorsed by the Party which now reflects the Party's position," the letter further read.

Further, Oketch accused Sifuna of deliberately undermining the party’s progress, arguing that his conduct shows a complete loss of focus and commitment to ODM’s objectives.

"It is clear that the member is on rampage and completely out to sabotage the Party. He has self-declared himself 'Waziri wa Sherehe' and seemingly got lost in the 'Sherehe' and no longer prioritizes the progress of the Party.

"Clearly, there is urgent need for action to be taken to salvage the Party from sinking in his ocean of ego and sea of arrogance and to by immediately relieving him of his duties and allow him to concentrate on Sherehe as the Party continues to build the nation," the letter read.

Oketch requested decisive action against Sifuna, including suspension, removal from parliamentary leadership roles, and possible expulsion from the party.

"Consequently, it is my prayers that: Senator Edwin Sifuna be, immediacy, suspended from discharging his duties or carrying himself as the Secretary General of the Party; Senator Edwin Sifuna be forthwith de-whipped and/or recalled by the Party from all parliamentary leadership positions and committees that he is serving in having been enabled as such by his membership in the Orange Democratic Movement Party whose ideologies he no longer subscribes to; Judging from his actions, Senator Edwin Sifuna be deemed as having resigned from Party membership under the aforementioned provision, initiate the process of having his name struck of the Party Members Register in accordance with the provisions of Section 14A (2) and (3) of the Political Parties Act No. 11 of 2011 of the Laws of Kenya; and In the alternative to (3) above, commence the necessary disciplinary proceedings against Senator Edwin Sifuna for purposes of having him expelled from the Orange Democratic Movement Party if found culpable in accordance with Section 14B of the Political Parties Act No. 11 of 2011 of the Laws of Kenya," the letter concluded.