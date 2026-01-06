Editor's Review The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has moved to challenge a ten-year prison sentence handed to a man convicted of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in Kajiado.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has moved to challenge a ten-year prison sentence handed to a man convicted of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in Kajiado.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 6, the ODPP said the case involves a 2022 incident in which the accused lured the child from her home, threatened her, and subjected her to sexual abuse.

"The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has noted the sentence imposed by the Kajiado Law Courts in a sexual assault case involving an 8-year-old girl. In a judgment delivered by Hon. Kinyatta, the accused was convicted of the offence of sexual assault committed in 2022 and sentenced to ten (10) years’ imprisonment," the statement read.

The ODPP detailed the facts established by the court, highlighting the deliberate and predatory nature of the offence.

"The court found that the accused lured the minor from her home under false pretences, isolated her, threatened her, and subjected her to sexual abuse. The offence was committed against a vulnerable child and involved intimidation and exploitation," the statement added.

While affirming that the conviction was properly secured, the DPP raised serious concerns about the adequacy of the punishment imposed.

"The DPP is satisfied with the conviction, which was secured through credible and consistent evidence. However, the DPP has expressed dissatisfaction with the sentence imposed, as it does not adequately reflect the seriousness of the offence nor sufficiently meet the objectives of punishment, deterrence, and protection of children as provided for under the law," the statement further read.

File image of Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga

The ODPP has now confirmed it will formally challenge the sentence through the courts, citing its constitutional mandate.

"Pursuant to its constitutional mandate under Article 157 of the Constitution, the DPP will be appealing against the sentence," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes a day after a court in Kajiado sentenced a middle-aged man to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of defiling a minor.

In a statement on Monday, January 5, the ODPP said the court established the circumstances under which the offence was committed and relied on the testimony of the minor to reach its decision.

"In a judgement delivered by Principal Magistrate V. Kachuodho, the court ruled that the accused committed the offence in 2022, by luring the minor from his home under false pretences. The child testified that he was isolated, threatened and subjected to abuse," the statement read.

The ODPP further noted that the court, in determining the sentence, took into account the vulnerability of the victim and the manner in which the offence was carried out.

"The court, while passing the sentence, noted that the defender deliberately targeted a vulnerable child and used intimidation and violence, terming the offence grave and deserving of the maximum punishment under law," the statement added.

The ODPP also highlighted the role of the prosecution team, stating that the evidence presented was sufficient to meet the required legal threshold and reflected its broader commitment to child protection.

"Prosecution, led by Linda Nzioka, presented five witnesses whose consistent and credible testimony proved the case beyond doubt in a conviction that underscores the DPP’s commitment to safeguarding children and holding perpetrators of sexual violence fully accountable," the statement concluded.