The Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) has dismissed claims of a fallout between its Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa and Deputy Party Leader George Natembeya.

The clarification comes after Natembeya, in an interview on Tuesday, January 6, clarified that DAP-K and the TAWE Movement were not in competition, stating that TAWE is a slogan, and DAP-K is a political party.

"For those of you who were preying on dividing our Party by driving a wedge between our Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa and our Deputy Party Leader George Natembeya and DAP-K and TAWE Movement, now you have your answer.

"DAP-K is TAWE and TAWE is DAP-K, one indivisible Party with a strong resistance slogan," DAP-K said in a statement.

File image of Eugene Wamalwa

This comes two days after Wamalwa dismissed claims and speculation suggesting that his party is available for political bargaining.

In a statement on Sunday, January 4, Wamalwa insisted that DAP-K remains intact, independent, and committed to its political path.

He stated that DAP-K cannot be bought or compromised and will endure even if other parties collapse or are absorbed.

"DAP-K is not for sale and shall be the last Party standing even if all other parties are bought in Western Kenya and Kenya,and Eugene Wamalwa will be the last man standing even if all other Presidential candidates in Western Kenya and Kenya are bought," he stated.

It came months after DAP-K dismissed as fake a letter alleging that the party had removed Wamalwa from his position as Party Leader.

The document, which bore the party’s letterhead and a forged signature, claimed that the National Executive Committee (NEC) held an emergency meeting and resolved to expel Wamalwa alongside other senior officials.

According to the circulating document, the NEC had allegedly expelled Wamalwa and Secretary-General Eseli Simiyu while appointing new interim officials.

However, on Thursday evening, November 20, DAP-K flagged the letter as fake through its social media account.