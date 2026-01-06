Editor's Review The deregistration has several immediate consequences for the affected individuals.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has removed three teachers from its register following a disciplinary process, effectively barring them from practicing as teachers.

In a gazette notice published on January 2, 2026, the commission exercised its powers under section 30 (1) (a) of the Teachers Service Commission Act Cap 212 of the Laws of Kenya to deregister the educators.

The three teachers removed from the register are Laranit Masara Kanao (TSC No. T78322), whose case number was 0335/10/2024/2025 and was deregistered on November 20, 2025; Omwamba Daniel (TSC No. T02472), with case number 0213/01/2024/2025, removed on November 20, 2025; and Mumaraka Dennis Mayende (TSC No. T39070), whose case number was 0509/01/2024/2025 and who was also deregistered on November 20, 2025.

According to the gazette notice, the deregistration has several immediate consequences for the affected individuals.

The commission clarified that where a teacher's name is removed from the register, that individual shall not use the name ‘teacher’ except with written permission from the commission.

Furthermore, teachers whose names have been removed from the register cease to be teachers for the purposes of the TSC Act, effective from the date of their removal.

File image of a TSC office.



The notice also emphasized that no person shall engage in the teaching service unless they are registered as a teacher under the Act.

The commission warned that any person who, not being a teacher under the Act, teaches or assists in teaching in any school, or suffers or permits or employs at any school a person not being a registered teacher, shall be guilty of an offense.

Such violations are liable to a fine of not less than one hundred thousand shillings or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months.

The TSC has not disclosed the specific reasons that led to the disciplinary actions against the three teachers, as is typical in such official communications.