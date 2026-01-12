Editor's Review The shooting has sparked widespread outrage, raising concerns over the officers' own safety.

Two police officers have been detained over the fatal shooting of Shukri Adan Ibrahim Issaka in Nairobi's Mukuru Kwa Njenga area.

A Milimani Law Courts Judge on Monday noted that the officers' positions in the police service pose a risk of witness interference and obstruction of ongoing investigations, warranting their continued custody.

In her decision, the judge emphasized the gravity of the case and the public interest it has generated, stating that the shooting has sparked widespread outrage and protests, raising concerns even about the officers' own safety.

"In this particular case, it is alleged that the respondents, who are police officers, were involved in a fatal shooting of one Shukri Adan Ibrahim, which has led to public outrage and demonstrations, and therefore even their security is not guaranteed," the judge observed.

"Further, the respondents, being police officers, by virtue of their position, the likelihood of interference with the witnesses and investigation cannot be said to be far-fetched. I therefore believe the application by the prosecution to have the respondents detained is reasonable to enable the completion of the investigation."

The court granted investigators 14 days to conduct their inquiries, during which time both officers will remain held at the Capitol Hill Police Station. The case is scheduled for mention on January 26 to review the progress of investigations and issue further directions.

File image of the Milimani Law Courts.

Sergeant Godwin Mjomba and Administration Police Constable Patrick Mutunga Titus were brought before Trial Magistrate Caroline Mugo after the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) requested their detention to facilitate the completion of investigations.

The two officers are being investigated in connection with the death of Shukri, which reportedly took place on January 11, within the Villa Police Station jurisdiction.

According to IPOA's account, early findings suggest that Shukri was shot while lying on the ground after he and two other men were ordered to surrender by the officers. The incident followed a road accident involving a private vehicle and a matatu.

IPOA informed the court that Shukri suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, with the bullet entering through his ear and exiting at the back of his head.

A post-mortem examination conducted on the same day attributed his death to a head injury resulting from a penetrating gunshot wound.