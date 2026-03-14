Editor's Review The veteran trade unionist was re-elected unopposed to start his new five-year term.

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) delegates have elected veteran trade unionist Francis Atwoli for another team.

The delegates convened at the Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu Saturday morning, March 14 for the elections.

Atwoli was re-elected unopposed to undertake his sixth term at the helm of COTU.

He is expected to continue serving in his post for the next five years.

Atwoli, 76, has led COTU since 2001 after succeeding the late Joseph Mugalla.

Before his election, he was the general secretary of the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union and also held senior positions in the Union of Posts and Telecommunication Employees.

He has served in multiple roles across government and international NGOs.

Trade unions' secretary generals with COTU boss Francis Atwoli.

Atwoli's vast experience and commitment to defending workers’ rights elevated him to influential positions in the labour movement.

Nonetheless, some workers have frequently faulted him for prioritising politics over their grievances.

He previously announced that he intends to step down from his role at COTU once President William Ruto’s tenure ends.

He stated that his exit would coincide with the close of Ruto’s regime.

Although re-elected as COTU Secretary General in 2021, and agains this year Atwoli did not specify whether his departure would align with the 2031 COTU elections, noting only that it would run parallel to Ruto’s political timeline.

Atwoli's re-election came two months after he secured unanimous backing from 42 general secretaries of affiliated trade unions.

He had hosted the union leaders for a preparatory lunch meeting, where they pledged solidarity and support for his bid.

Now re-elected, he extends his leadership into a 25th year, solidifying his status as one of Kenya’s longest-serving labour leaders.

His influence also stretches internationally. Last June, he was unanimously re-elected deputy president of the Commonwealth Trade Union Group (CTUG) during a meeting in Brussels, Belgium.

The CTUG brings together national trade union centers from Commonwealth countries, representing over 70 million workers across more than 40 nations.