Editor's Review The veteran politician observed that politicians might have developed fear to use choppers after the crash that killed Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno.

A veteran pilot has sought to alleviate the fears politicians might have developed following the tragic chopper crash that killed Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno and five others.

Lt Col (Rtd) George Were was the pilot of the Eurocopter 350 (5YDSB) that tumbled into a forest in Nandi County on February 28, killing all the occupants onboard.

Speaking during the send-off of Were in Kisumu on Saturday, March 14, Brigadier Tanui suggested that the Nandi crash was an accident like any other and did not speak to the competence of the pilots who fly the choppers.

Tanui noted that the political class might have panicked from the crash, assuring them that the airspace and aircraft are safe for their travels.

Noting the upcoming heightened political activity in the country in 2027, the veteran captain assured their political class of their safety and wellness as they undertake their activities.

"We are going into the electioneering period, and politics will be in high gear. Don't fear to fly. Have confidence. All the pilots here are highly qualified and hence no need to panick," said Tanui.

File image of the late George Were.

Were was known to have flown high-profile political dignitaries, including the late Raila Odinga and his runningmate Martha Karua.

Meanwhile, Karua recently paid a heartfelt tribute to Were, noting that she had collaborated closely with him during the 2022 general election campaign.

"I must speak particularly of George Were, the pilot of that helicopter, and someone I personally knew. George was my designated pilot throughout the 2022 Azimio presidential campaign. He flew me across the nation through long days, tough terrain, and demanding schedules," she said.

Karua then reflected on the pilot’s qualities, recalling his professionalism, patience, and warmth during difficult times.

"George was patient. He had a good sense of humor and always tried to make everyone feel comfortable, no matter the situation, and he consistently offered encouraging words. On the hardest days of that campaign, those words meant more than he may have realized," she said.

Karua extended her condolences to Were's family, emphasizing that his kindness and presence left a lasting impression on all who encountered him.